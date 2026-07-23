Spider-Man: Brand New Day keeps fans guessing with mystery roles and Marvel cameos

For Tom Holland, Sony's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, based on the famous Marvel Comics web-slinging character, tells a different kind of superhero story – one centred on vulnerability.

"The movie kind of serves as this cautionary tale about living a life alone, the importance of community, and how sometimes the bravest thing to do in life is to ask for help," the Odyssey actor told Reuters in New York.

"It's definitely more grounded; it's grittier, it's more emotional, but that doesn't mean we sacrifice the humour and the fun," Holland added.

Directed by Destin Yori Daniel Cretton, the film takes place a few years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was directed by Jon Watts.

In the new installment, Peter Parker grapples with the fallout from a spell cast by fellow superhero Doctor Strange, which caused everyone to forget both his existence and his identity as Spider-Man.

Among those impacted are Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Peter's girlfriend, played by Holland's real-life wife, Zendaya, and his best friend Ned, played by Jacob Batalon. Both characters have no memory of the time they spent with Peter.