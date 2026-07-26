Spider-Man: Brand New Day director explains why Sadie Sink's role is being kept secret

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has endorsed the decision to keep Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day under wraps.

The 24-year-old American actress stars alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the director has now reflected on the secrecy surrounding Sink's part in the movie.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t think there’s any way of trying to emulate the last movie. In terms of stakes, you can’t really go bigger than that last movie. So rather than trying to go bigger, we were hoping to go deeper in a different way.

"Keeping what Sadie’s doing under wraps, you’ll honestly understand when you see the movie. The movie is a better movie if you don’t know certain things. I wish people didn’t know anything when they go in to watch this movie, but we’re not doing it for any other reason but to protect the experience of the fans.

"I want everybody to have the best experience when they go watch this movie. And whoever goes on opening weekend, you are going to have a much cooler experience if you go in not knowing certain things."

Rumours surrounding Sink's role in the film have ranged from her playing some kind of version of Jean Gray to a completely new character.

The film has also teased her character, posting a video earlier this month which showed Sink saying: “Hi, my name is Sadie Sink and I play…”

However, the big reveal was blocked out by a spider web graphic covering her mouth.