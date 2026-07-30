Spider-Man: Brand New Day proves you don’t need the multiverse to make a great superhero movie

When Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theatres in 2021, fans were treated to one of the best moviegoing experiences from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Classic villains together on the big screen, the heavily rumoured but still thrilling return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men, and stellar action sequences.

The film went on to gross US$1.9 billion worldwide, but its success also raised an inevitable question: how do you follow up on a spectacle like that, beyond having themed flights on Scoot?

As this year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day answers, you simply make it smaller – but not insular.