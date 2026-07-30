Spider-Man: Brand New Day proves you don’t need the multiverse to make a great superhero movie
With its grounded approach and mature storytelling, Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows that it’s still possible to put the right spin on the web-slinger without resorting to multiversal theatrics.
When Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theatres in 2021, fans were treated to one of the best moviegoing experiences from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Classic villains together on the big screen, the heavily rumoured but still thrilling return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective Spider-Men, and stellar action sequences.
The film went on to gross US$1.9 billion worldwide, but its success also raised an inevitable question: how do you follow up on a spectacle like that, beyond having themed flights on Scoot?
As this year’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day answers, you simply make it smaller – but not insular.
The runaway success – and massive box office returns – of crossovers have led many studios to believe that more cameos = better movie.
Several recent superhero films have proved, however, that this couldn’t be further from the truth. As much as fans love being serviced, tenets of good filmmaking – such as coherent storytelling, strong character development and a well-crafted script – should never take a backseat to nostalgia.
On the flip side, a completely standalone movie in the MCU does not make sense narratively, given the franchise’s interconnected nature – and the fact that most of its characters live within 10 minutes of each other.
This is where Spider-Man: Brand New Day shines.
The movie is first and foremost a character study of Peter Parker and what it means to be Spider-Man. Tom Holland delivers his strongest portrayal to date – deftly showcasing his character’s inner turmoil as well as his capacity for compassion even in the darkest times.
Just as importantly, the film leans into one of Spider-Man’s greatest assets: his dynamic chemistry with other Marvel heroes. Rather than relying on cameos for empty fan service, Brand New Day uses Peter’s earnestness – and proximity – to create compelling contrasts with MCU characters, both announced and unannounced.
A great example would be his interactions with Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/The Punisher, whose hardened and intense worldview serves as the perfect foil to Peter’s optimism and leads to some of the movie’s most emotionally charged moments.
Without going into spoiler territory, one of the final scenes between Peter and Sadie Sink’s character perfectly encapsulates Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s greatest strength. In a single conversation, it plants the seeds for the MCU’s future while organically deepening and developing both characters – proving that fan service and function can be complementary.
Beyond the characters, the pacing of the movie is a breath of fresh air. Rather than rushing from one action set piece to the next, Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives its emotional beats room to breathe. This, in turn, allows Holland, Sink and Zendaya to flex their acting muscles and let their lines land with real weight.
Even New York feels like a character in its own right, with numerous scenes showcasing its bustling streets and diverse crowds. The city is brought to life so vividly that you could easily mistake some of the non-Spider-Man moments for footage from a New York documentary.
It’s this acute understanding of Peter Parker and the world around him, coupled with Destin Daniel Cretton’s precise direction, that makes Spider-Man: Brand New Day feel larger than life even when it’s grounded in humanity.
By the end of its two-hour, 25-minute runtime, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will make you realise that, with or without the multiverse, good storytelling and acting are always universal.