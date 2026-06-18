Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland reveals the Emmy-winning actor he wants as his successor

Holland would love to be a mentor to Cooper, or whoever is named as his successor, in a future Spider-Man movie.

He explained: "In the way that Robert Downey [Jr] was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next."

But he admitted: "[It's] pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies."

Last month, Holland talked about how he wanted to help set up the "next chapter" of Spider-Man, and he hopes his character can have a significant impact on the next generation in the way Downey Jr's Iron Man was a father figure to him.

He told Empire magazine: "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know.

"But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

Holland was proud to have more creative involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than in previous films in the series.

He said: "This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers’ room.

"[The producers and I would] meet once every two weeks to pitch ideas and discuss our ambitions and what we wanted to try and do."