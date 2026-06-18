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Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland reveals the Emmy-winning actor he wants as his successor
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Entertainment

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland reveals the Emmy-winning actor he wants as his successor

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also dropped, showing fans more footage of the Hulk and the Punisher.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Tom Holland reveals the Emmy-winning actor he wants as his successor

Tom Holland arrives at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the Regency Village Theater on Dec 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

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18 Jun 2026 11:22AM
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Spider-Man star Tom Holland, 30, wants Adolescence actor Owen Cooper, 16, to replace him as the web-slinger.

Holland has played the superhero and his alter-ego, Peter Parker, since 2016's Captain America: Civil War and is now thinking about potential successors.

Ahead of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will open on Jul 30, Holland told Esquire UK: "Owen Cooper would be awesome.

"Obviously, he’s super-talented and the talk of the town right now."

Cooper is best known for shooting to fame in the Netflix miniseries Adolescence, for which he won a Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy and BAFTA TV Award, as well as many other accolades.

Owen Cooper arrives at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Holland would love to be a mentor to Cooper, or whoever is named as his successor, in a future Spider-Man movie.

He explained: "In the way that Robert Downey [Jr] was such a mentor for me in my first three movies, I would love to be that person for whoever is next."

But he admitted: "[It's] pretty tough to get a producing credit on future movies."

Last month, Holland talked about how he wanted to help set up the "next chapter" of Spider-Man, and he hopes his character can have a significant impact on the next generation in the way Downey Jr's Iron Man was a father figure to him.

He told Empire magazine: "For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don't know.

"But, if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."

Holland was proud to have more creative involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day than in previous films in the series.

He said: "This is the first time in my tenure as Spider-Man that I was kind of welcomed into the writers’ room.

"[The producers and I would] meet once every two weeks to pitch ideas and discuss our ambitions and what we wanted to try and do."

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on Thursday (Jun 18) morning, giving fans an extended look at the Hulk and the Punisher. The two-minute, 41-second video showed Spider-Man battling numerous enemies while grappling with a mysterious mutation.

Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/hq

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spider-man MCU Marvel celebrities
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