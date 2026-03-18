New Spider-Man trailer: Fans worldwide, including NCT’s Mark, share first glimpses
The first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will be released on Wednesday (Mar 18).
On Wednesday (Mar 18), the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will officially drop. However, fans who can't wait to see the superhero in his full glory can follow the trail started by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for glimpses of the upcoming teaser.
The unique rollout features selected fans around the world uploading very short snippets – usually lasting about two to three seconds – of the trailer.
As of writing, more than 10 snippets have been released, with their uploaders including a Spider-Man cosplayer from Singapore and Mark, a member of the K-pop group NCT.
According to Holland, the rollout was in appreciation of fans supporting Spider-Man.
"Without that incredible community, there would be no Spider-Man," declared Holland.
So far, the clips that have been released include glimpses of the anti-hero Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal, as well as a mysterious, hooded character believed to be played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theatres in the US on Jul 31. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton – who previously helmed Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings – the movie is set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home and follows Peter Parker as he navigates a world that has forgotten about him while battling a new threat as Spider-Man.