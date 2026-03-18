New Spider-Man trailer: Fans worldwide, including NCT’s Mark, share first glimpses

On Wednesday (Mar 18), the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day will officially drop. However, fans who can't wait to see the superhero in his full glory can follow the trail started by Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for glimpses of the upcoming teaser.

The unique rollout features selected fans around the world uploading very short snippets – usually lasting about two to three seconds – of the trailer.

As of writing, more than 10 snippets have been released, with their uploaders including a Spider-Man cosplayer from Singapore and Mark, a member of the K-pop group NCT.