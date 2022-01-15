Logo
Entertainment

Spider-Man comic page sells for record US$3.36M bidding
Entertainment

Spider-Man comic page sells for record US$3.36M bidding

(Photo: AP/Heritage Auctions)

15 Jan 2022 06:08AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 06:08AM)
A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday (Jan 13) for a record US$3.36 million (S$ 4.53 million).

Mike Zeck's artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey's black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at US$330,000 and soared past US$3 million, came on the first day of Heritage Auctions' four-day comic event in Dallas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was US$657,250 for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman's debut, Action Comics No 1, sold for US$3.18 million, putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

Source: AP/yy

