Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Have you seen the ‘live-action’ version of the classic Spider-Man cartoon meme?
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Have you seen the ‘live-action’ version of the classic Spider-Man cartoon meme?

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have finally recreated “THE meme”.

Have you seen the ‘live-action’ version of the classic Spider-Man cartoon meme?

Not much difference right? (Photos: Twitter/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot from the cartoon)

Shameelah Abdullah
24 Feb 2022 12:53PM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 01:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was only a matter of time. That popular meme from the webslinger’s 1960s cartoon version – you know, the one where there’s more than one Spidey and lots of pointing – now has an official “live action” version. 

To promote the movie’s digital release next month, Marvel posted an image on social media on Wednesday (Feb 23), featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreating the iconic meme and pointing at each other while wearing their costumes.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire hamming it up. (Photo: Twitter/Marvel Entertainment)

“Of course, we got THE meme,” tweeted both the Marvel Entertainment and No Way Home accounts, along with the digital release date on Mar 22 (and if you’re still into Blu-Ray on Apr 12).

It was a, well, meme-level hit, being retweeted over 10,000 times minutes after being posted on the film’s account.

In case you’re wondering where the original meme came from, it was from an episode titled Double Identity, where a criminal impersonated Spider-Man.

THE meme.

And then of course, the meme homage also found its way into No Way Home itself, thanks to Garfield. "It kind of happened naturally on that scaffolding scene with Peter 1, Peter 2, Peter 3, like all that," he said in a previous interview. “I remember having a lightning bolt and running into set and telling (director) Jon (Watts), 'I got it, I got it.'"

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

spider-man Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us