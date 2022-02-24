Have you seen the ‘live-action’ version of the classic Spider-Man cartoon meme?
Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have finally recreated “THE meme”.
After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was only a matter of time. That popular meme from the webslinger’s 1960s cartoon version – you know, the one where there’s more than one Spidey and lots of pointing – now has an official “live action” version.
To promote the movie’s digital release next month, Marvel posted an image on social media on Wednesday (Feb 23), featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreating the iconic meme and pointing at each other while wearing their costumes.
“Of course, we got THE meme,” tweeted both the Marvel Entertainment and No Way Home accounts, along with the digital release date on Mar 22 (and if you’re still into Blu-Ray on Apr 12).
It was a, well, meme-level hit, being retweeted over 10,000 times minutes after being posted on the film’s account.
In case you’re wondering where the original meme came from, it was from an episode titled Double Identity, where a criminal impersonated Spider-Man.
And then of course, the meme homage also found its way into No Way Home itself, thanks to Garfield. "It kind of happened naturally on that scaffolding scene with Peter 1, Peter 2, Peter 3, like all that," he said in a previous interview. “I remember having a lightning bolt and running into set and telling (director) Jon (Watts), 'I got it, I got it.'"