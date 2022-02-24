Have you seen the ‘live-action’ version of the classic Spider-Man cartoon meme?

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was only a matter of time. That popular meme from the webslinger’s 1960s cartoon version – you know, the one where there’s more than one Spidey and lots of pointing – now has an official “live action” version.

To promote the movie’s digital release next month, Marvel posted an image on social media on Wednesday (Feb 23), featuring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreating the iconic meme and pointing at each other while wearing their costumes.