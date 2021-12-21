Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were warned by producer not to date in real life

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have stolen the hearts of many as one of the cutest couples in Hollywood both on- and off screen.

It turned out, though, that they were warned not to fall in love with each other in real life by their producer, Amy Pascal.

Pascal revealed in an interview with the New York Times on Friday, Dec 17 that she had spoken to both actors separately about this at the start of the working relationship.

"I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," she said. "Don’t go there – just don’t. Try not to.”

Pascal gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, stars of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

“It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

Holland and Zendaya, both 25, are not the first Spider-Man stars to turn their on-screen romance into reality. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated in 2001 while filming the first Spider-Man, and Garfield and Stone dated from 2011 to 2015.

Holland and Zendaya initially denied rumors of a romance but in July this year, they were photographed kissing in a car.

In a cover story for GQ's Men of the Year issue that ran in November, Holland revealed how he and Zendaya both “sort of felt robbed of our privacy" when their relationship was forcefully brought out into the open after the paparazzi shot went public.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he told the publication.