SPOP WAVE! mystery celebrity contestants revealed: Did you guess them correctly?

What do a MasterChef Singapore runner-up, a getai singer and a former Night Owl Cinematic artiste have in common?

If you’ve been following SPOP WAVE!, the local singing competition with a masked singer concept, they are part of the eight mystery celebrity contestants who were finally revealed on Tuesday evening (Nov 9) via its second livestream.

The show will also be bringing in Mandopop A-listers Angela Zhang and Where Chou to join the roster of episodic overseas judges in November, which currently includes William Wei, who is better known as Weibird Wei, and Kelly Yu. They will be appearing alongside permanent judges Kit Chan, Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song.