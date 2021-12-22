Find out who won Mediacorp singing competition SPOP WAVE!

After her win, Gao declared: “This journey's been like a dream, winning is like a dream! Too many people to thank and be grateful for. I’ll do that in time to come, but meanwhile, time to have a good sleep and a sinful meal!”

As winner, she took home S$20,000 worth of prizes, including an OSIM uDream massage chair and S$2,000 in cash.

First runner-up Ridhwan and second runner-up Sherly Devonne Ng won a karaoke entertainment system each, and $1,899 and $1,499 in cash, respectively.

Other highlights of the grand finale evening included a surprise recording of Mandopop star JJ Lin, as well as guest judge WeiBird Wei performing his popular song Red Scarf.

Hosted by YES 933 producer-presenters Zhong Kunhua and Chen Ning, SPOP WAVE! is a singing competition organised by Mediacorp to provide an opportunity for local personalities in search of a breakout stage to fulfill their singing dream.

Since Nov 2, eight contestants divided into two groups had been battling it out under the mentorship of local singer-composer Hong Junyang and singing duo The Freshman.