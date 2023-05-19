Reality series Squid Game: The Challenge to premiere in November on Netflix

First announced in June 2022, Squid Game: The Challenge will air on Netflix in November 2023. The streaming platform revealed this news at its first Upfront event this week, where it showcased its upcoming programming and projects.

Filmed in the UK, Squid Game: The Challenge will comprise 10 episodes with contestants getting eliminated in every game. Earlier this year, Netflix denied allegations that the games on Squid Game: The Challenge were dangerous, saying: "While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue."