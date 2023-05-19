Logo
Reality series Squid Game: The Challenge to premiere in November on Netflix
Based on the popular K-drama Squid Game, Squid Game: The Challenge will have contestants battling it out for US$4.56 million (S$5.87 million).

This image released by Netflix shows a scene from the popular Korean series "Squid Game." (Netflix via AP)

Hazeeq Sukri
19 May 2023 09:19AM
Ever wondered how ordinary people would fare in the challenges featured in the popular K-drama Squid Game? Now you can with Squid Game: The Challenge – a reality show featuring 456 players competing to win US$4.56 million (S$5.87 million) in a series of games inspired by the show (minus the death, of course).

First announced in June 2022, Squid Game: The Challenge will air on Netflix in November 2023. The streaming platform revealed this news at its first Upfront event this week, where it showcased its upcoming programming and projects.

Filmed in the UK, Squid Game: The Challenge will comprise 10 episodes with contestants getting eliminated in every game. Earlier this year, Netflix denied allegations that the games on Squid Game: The Challenge were dangerous, saying: "While it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue."

The original Squid Game drama aired in September 2021 and went on to become the most-watched series on Netflix. The series revolves around a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are desperate for money, compete in a series of deadly children's games to win 45.6 billion won (S$47.1 million).

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae even won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Seong Gi-hun. The second season of Squid Game is scheduled to air in 2024.

Source: CNA/hq

