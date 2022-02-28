Squid Game, deaf family drama CODA win big at SAG Awards 2022

Still, HBO's Succession ultimately reigned in the best drama series category. Cox fittingly accepted the award with an expletive printed on his face mask, and another uttered as he struggled to take it off. But Cox turned serious when discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the evening's bluntest remarks on the invasion, he noted that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was a comic – and thus a fellow performer. He urged censored dissenters in Russia to speak out.

"The people in Russia who don't like what's going on – and particularly the artists – I think we should join and celebrate them and hope that they can make a shift, as I believe they can," said Cox while the audience stood and applauded.

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable predictors of the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest percentage of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and their picks often align. In 2020, when the cast of Parasite and Brad Pitt won, they matched exactly.

Though the actors guild and the academy diverged last year when Aaron Sorkin's 1960s courtroom drama Trial Of The Chicago 7 topped the SAG Awards and Nomadland triumphed at the Oscars, the win for CODA suggests it's a major threat to win best picture over Kenneth Branagh's Belfast (which went winless Sunday) and Jane Campion's leading Oscar nominee The Power Of The Dog" (which failed to get an ensemble nod even though three of its actors were individually nominated).

SAG's track record may also mean Will Smith, star of the Williams family tennis drama King Richard, is heading for his first Oscar. Smith took best actor, scoring his first SAG award.

"That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for 'King Richard' sitting next to Venus Williams," beamed Smith.