Squid Game doll is real and she lives in a rural village in South Korea

Or it used to stand guard because on Sep 27, the museum announced that the doll was no longer on display.

According to Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, the doll was made for Squid Game and was taken to Macha Land for private storage. But there was a miscommunication and it was displayed publicly instead.

The manufacturer of the doll said in Hankook Ilbo that the museum regularly allowed items to be stored on its premises.

However, Koreaboo reported that villagers said the doll had already existed before Squid Game was made and that the producers had borrowed it.

The doll is said to have its chubby cheeks, ponytails, knee-high socks and pinafore modelled after the classic Korean schoolgirl referenced from old textbooks used in elementary school.

But nothing was said about the doll’s missing hand. Cue the eerie Mugunghwa Kochi Pieotsumnida tune.