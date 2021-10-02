Squid Game doll is real and she lives in a rural village in South Korea
But you can't visit her.
When it comes to creepy dolls that inhabit reel life (remember Annabelle from The Conjuring and Chucky from Child’s Play?), the latest to join the dollhouse is the giant, laser-eyed doll in the Netflix hit Squid Game.
The “star” of the first episode sports a vacant but deadly accurate gaze that initiates guns when it detects movement in the bloody Red Light, Green Light game. And guess what? She exists in real life.
The 3m doll stands guard at the entrance of Macha Land, a horse carriage museum in Jincheon County, a rural area three hours north of Seoul, according to Koreaboo.
Or it used to stand guard because on Sep 27, the museum announced that the doll was no longer on display.
According to Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo, the doll was made for Squid Game and was taken to Macha Land for private storage. But there was a miscommunication and it was displayed publicly instead.
The manufacturer of the doll said in Hankook Ilbo that the museum regularly allowed items to be stored on its premises.
However, Koreaboo reported that villagers said the doll had already existed before Squid Game was made and that the producers had borrowed it.
The doll is said to have its chubby cheeks, ponytails, knee-high socks and pinafore modelled after the classic Korean schoolgirl referenced from old textbooks used in elementary school.
But nothing was said about the doll’s missing hand. Cue the eerie Mugunghwa Kochi Pieotsumnida tune.