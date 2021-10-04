Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon now 2nd most-followed Korean actress on Instagram

Korean actress Jung Ho-yeon knows firsthand just how much as a pop culture phenomenon the Netflix hit, Squid Game, is.

Jung, who plays North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (or #67) in the series, had just 400,000 followers on Instagram before the show aired on Sep 17.

Fast forward to Oct 4 and she now boasts 12.6 million followers.

She’s catapulted over another popular K-drama actress, Song Hye-kyo, for the honour of being the second most followed Korean actress on Instagram, according to Soompi. Song has 12 million followers.

The top spot belongs to Lee Sung-hyung, who has 12.9 million followers. However, given Jung’s rising fame and the show’s popularity around the world, this might change in just a few days.

In an interview with Herald POP in Oct 1, Jung said she was “very surprised” by the growing numbers.

“When I opened the app once, the number went up, and when I opened it again, it went up further. I thought that the love for Squid Game was being reflected in numbers, like fate, and I was thankful. Just the fact that so many people around the world are showing their interest puts me in a good mood.”

A couple of Jung’s co-stars have also just joined the platform, namely, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo, who play Seong Gi-hun (#456) and Cho Sang-woo (#218) in the show, respectively. Lee garnered around 1.3 million followers while Park scored more than 750,000 – in just a day.