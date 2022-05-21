Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae debuts as director in Cannes

But if Lee’s ascension to being an increasingly world-renowned actor typifies the pop-culture power of today’s Korea, his film is set in an earlier, less harmonious chapter in Korean history.

Hunt takes place several years after South Korean president Park Chung-hee was assassinated in 1979 by the chief of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, a coup that ushered in the military dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan. Hunt is loosely inspired by his subsequent 1983 assassination attempt orchestrated by North Korea.

“The 80s in Korea was when we had the rapidest growth ever,” says Lee. “But democracy didn’t grow as much because there was a military dictatorship and the media was under full control of the government. So I did hear a lot from the older generation and my parents about those government controls. I also witnessed myself college protests.”

Hunt grippingly follows a pair of agents (one is played by Lee, the other by Jung Woo-sung) who are both assigned to uncover a North Korean mole within the agency. Lee – not merely dipping his toe into a modest directorial debut – proves skilled at mounting large-scale action sequences and marshalling a dense plot while managing to keep the suspense up.

“A lot of people told me that I should change the setting to now,” Lee said, speaking through an interpreter. “But in the 80s, there was a lot of control of information and people were trying to benefit from fake information and misinformation. I think that still exists now in 2022. Still there are groups that try to benefit from these controls of information and propaganda.

“We now live in a global world that's connected,” he adds. “We don't have any silos between us. If there's a problem or issue, we have to all work on it to overcome it.