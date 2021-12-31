A third season of Squid Game? Here's what the series creator has to say

Hit Korean series Squid Game has not yet been officially renewed for a second season but apparently, discussions are already taking place for a potential season three.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Korean broadcaster KBS on Tuesday (Dec 28) that he has been in discussions with Netflix.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three," he said. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

Hwang also revealed that season two will revolve around protagonist Seong Gi-hun (played by actor Lee Jung-jae) trying to learn more about the organisation behind the game.

Following Hwang’s reveal about a potential third season, Netflix released a statement to clarify. “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone.”