A third season of Squid Game? Here's what the series creator has to say
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also revealed the plot for the second season in a recent interview.
Hit Korean series Squid Game has not yet been officially renewed for a second season but apparently, discussions are already taking place for a potential season three.
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk told Korean broadcaster KBS on Tuesday (Dec 28) that he has been in discussions with Netflix.
"I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three," he said. “We will come to a conclusion any time soon."
Hwang also revealed that season two will revolve around protagonist Seong Gi-hun (played by actor Lee Jung-jae) trying to learn more about the organisation behind the game.
Following Hwang’s reveal about a potential third season, Netflix released a statement to clarify. “It’s true that we are discussing a wide variety of possibilities for Squid Game, including the production of a Season 3, but nothing has yet been set in stone.”
The first season of Squid Game, which dropped on Netflix on Sep 17, became a global hit and left fans clamouring for more.
While Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season, in early November, Hwang said in an interview that he was in talks with the streaming service and he was confident it would happen.
"I'm going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," he said at the time.