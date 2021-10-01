Finished bingeing on Squid Game? Our predictions for Season 2 if there is one

If finishing Netflix’s hit series Squid Game is making you lose your marbles (it does bring to mind the heart-breaking Episode 6), we don’t blame you.

It can be difficult to keep still for the confirmation of the second season when all that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said so far is, “I don't have well-developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it”.

You might as well have the creepy doll shoot us between the eyes, Dong-hyuk. Or just push us over the glass bridge – don't bother with the tempered glass.