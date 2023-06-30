Squid Game Season 2 reveals 'final cast' including former BIGBANG member TOP
The Squid Game production previously announced four new cast members at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil.
Days after revealing the four new cast members joining the second season of Squid Game at their Tudum event, Netflix has announced the remaining cast members of the highly anticipated show – some of whom might be familiar to K-pop fans.
On Thursday (Jun 29), Netflix revealed eight new cast members of Squid Game season 2. According to their press release, these actors and actresses will be the "final cast".
They are (from left to right):
- former BIGBANG member Choi Seung-hyun (better known as TOP)
- Glass Castle star Lee Jin-uk
- actress Won Ji-an
- Sweet Home star Park Gyu-young
- veteran actress Kang Ae-sim
- Hotel del Luna actor Lee David
- former Iz*One member Jo Yu-ri
- Ditto actor Roh Jae-won
These new cast members join the previously announced Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.
Netflix also uploaded pictures from the second season's table read which was attended by lead actor Lee Jung-jae and returning cast members Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-joon.
The casting of TOP, in particular, has drawn some backlash from Korean netizens – presumably due to his drug offences in 2017. The actor-rapper was previously charged for the use of marijuana.
Many fans, however, welcome TOP's casting, acknowledging that he has "already served his punishment". TOP previously won multiple acting accolades for his role in the movie 71: Into the Fire.
The second season of Squid Game is set to be filmed this year. Its release date has yet to be announced. A competition show based on the series, Squid Game: The Challenge, will air on Netflix in November 2023.