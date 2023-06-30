Squid Game Season 2 reveals 'final cast' including former BIGBANG member TOP

The casting of TOP, in particular, has drawn some backlash from Korean netizens – presumably due to his drug offences in 2017. The actor-rapper was previously charged for the use of marijuana.

Many fans, however, welcome TOP's casting, acknowledging that he has "already served his punishment". TOP previously won multiple acting accolades for his role in the movie 71: Into the Fire.

The second season of Squid Game is set to be filmed this year. Its release date has yet to be announced. A competition show based on the series, Squid Game: The Challenge, will air on Netflix in November 2023.