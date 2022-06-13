Logo
Netflix announces another round of global hit Squid Game
Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season, including the return of Gi-hun and The Front Man. 

Netflix announces another round of global hit Squid Game

Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon in Squid Game. (Photo: Netflix)

13 Jun 2022 05:46AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 07:58AM)
Global megahit Squid Game will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday (Jun 12), offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.

Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back".

"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.

Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

Source: Reuters/sr

