Netflix announces another round of global hit Squid Game
Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season, including the return of Gi-hun and The Front Man.
Global megahit Squid Game will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday (Jun 12), offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.
Squid Game became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.
Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.
Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back".
"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.
Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.
Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.