Squid Game returns looking for win with season 2

Stepping onto the set of Squid Game season two, Lee Jung-jae felt like he had never left.

“Including promotion, I'd been living with Gi-hun for about two years," said Lee in a recent interview. “I really felt like I was him," he said in a recent interview.

Squid Game follows an underground competition in South Korea that recruits people in debt to participate in childlike games for money. Once the games begin, the contestants realise there are deadly consequences.

The show was a global hit when it was released in 2021, becoming Netflix's most-watched series. It also won numerous accolades including Primetime Emmy Awards for acting for Lee Jung-jae and directing for Hwang Dong-hyuk. Lee's career catapulted, taking him to the Cannes Film Festival and giving him his first English-language role in the Star Wars series The Acolyte for Disney+.