Squid Game creator confirms these two stars are returning for 2nd season

Squid Game director, Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that two lead characters will be returning in the hit Netflix show’s second season.

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Television in Los Angeles on Apr 9, Hwang said that Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun in the show) and Lee Byung-hun (the Front Man) will be back for the next season. Lee Jung-jae won a Screen Actors Guild Award for best actor for the role.

“Gi-hun for sure. He will be back and I believe the Front Man will back too,” Hwang said at the event, as reported by Deadline.

The characters’ return is not exactly a surprise, but this is the first time Hwang has confirmed the information.

Hwang also said that he hoped Squid Game has “opened the door” to letting American audiences watch a non-English show without dubbing.

The director is currently working on a new project, Killing Old People Club. He told Deadline that he will continue to consciously reflect social issues and messages into his work. “I can’t help but consider the political polarisation, cultural differences and obstacles, and ongoing climate change for my current and future projects,” he said.

There is currently no confirmed release date for season two of Squid Game.