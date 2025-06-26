Squid Game's third and final season: Some burning questions we need answered

The highly anticipated final season of Squid Game premieres on Friday (Jun 27) on Netflix, bringing the intense battle of survival and betrayal to a final end. Season 2 left us with plenty of unanswered questions and as fans gear up to dive back into the deadly games in the third season, here's something to get you up to speed.

In Season 2, Seong Gi-hun – Player 456, the winner of the brutal games in Season 1 – returns. This time with a mission to bring down the game once and for all. Despite once refusing to even touch his prize money, viewers discover that Gi-hun has been secretly using his winnings to fund an underground operation aimed at locating the game’s elusive recruiter.

Meanwhile, Detective Hwang Jun-ho, last seen being shot in the shoulder by his own brother, the Front Man Hwang In-ho, has been transferred to the traffic department. He appears to have left his past behind. But beneath the surface, the trauma of what he uncovered still haunts him. Learning that his own brother is deeply entangled in the games – not just as a participant, but as the Front Man himself – drives Jun-ho into desperation to seek the truth.

As both Gi-hun and Jun-ho pursue their own missions to bring down the games, their paths inevitably cross. Realising they share the same goal, the two join forces to dismantle the sinister operations. As part of their plan, Gi-hun re-enters the game, this time with a discreet tracker hidden inside a dental crown. But the plan fails when the device is discovered and removed.