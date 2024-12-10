Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 nabs Golden Globes nomination - even before its public release

If the 2025 Golden Globes nominations are anything to go by, the highly-anticipated second season of Netflix megahit Squid Game will apparently be worth the wait.

The South Korean survival thriller was nominated on Monday (Dec 9) for Best Television Drama at the upcoming 82nd Golden Globes in early January.

The other nominees in the category include Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, Netflix's The Diplomat, Prime Video's Mr and Mrs Smith, FX/Hulu's Shogun and Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, which have all already aired.

Squid Game's second season, however, will only premiere on Netflix on Dec 26.

This likely means that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has already got a first peek at the show.

The Golden Globes nominating a project that has not yet been publicly released isn't unusual, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But this practice "mostly occurs with movies rather than TV series", it added.

To qualify for nominations at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, the first major ceremony of awards season, entries must premiere within the 2024 calendar year and be submitted to the awards committee by Nov 4.

"Traditionally, not many TV series tend to launch in late December. But Squid Game has a built-in audience and Netflix often releases eagerly anticipated new seasons around holidays," noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Squid Game's first season was nominated for three categories at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards: Best Television Series - Drama, Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama, and Best Supporting Actor - Television.

The late O Yeong-su, who played villain Oh Il-nam in the season, took home the award for best supporting actor.

The second season sees South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun as he once again joins the deadly series of children's games he previously won.

According to director Hwang Dong-hyuk, "Gi-hun’s endeavour to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2".