‘Best Couple Award’: Squid Game and Goblin stars explain their Bad And Crazy on-screen bromance

“I thought the chemistry between Su Yeol and K was the key to this drama. When we actually began the shoot, we had better teamwork than I had imagined,” said Wi, who fans of the Netflix hit show Squid Game may recognise as the police officer who infiltrated the game.

“That’s why I mentioned that I am aiming to win the Best Couple Award with (Lee Dong-wook) at the Baeksang Arts Awards.”

In an email interview with CNA Lifestyle, he admitted "it was little pressuring at first” to be paired up with his co-star Lee, given the veteran actor's extensive leading roles in show such as Goblin (aka Guardian: The Lonely And Great God), Tale Of The Nine Tailed, My Girl and many others.

“It was my first time meeting Dong-wook, but he led me well,” said Wi. “He went along with the things I had practised and prepared. He was really considerate and warm that I could be at ease while acting, and I learned a lot from him.”

Wi added: “He always worked hard and shared his ideas. He always trusted me and went along with my performance. That’s why we had good chemistry and we could show our bromance. After the shoot, we met up along with other actors. We live nearby each other, so I want to see him from time to time if he allows.”