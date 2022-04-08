Star Awards 2022: Aaron Kwok, Jacky Wu, Carol Cheng among 'virtual' award presenters

This year's Star Awards is set to take place three weekends from now, on Apr 24. And in addition to featuring some of the brightest talents in the local Mandarin entertainment scene, some very familiar international celebrities will also be presenting awards virtually.

Viewers will be treated to a “visually spectacular showcase” featuring “life-sized, three-dimensional holograms” of the likes of Aaron Kwok, Jacky Wu, Carol Cheng and more. All in real-time thanks to a "holoportation" device called Proto.