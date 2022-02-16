Star Awards 2022: Chantalle Ng, Xu Bin, Jeremy Chan score first Best Actress, Actor nominations

Star Awards season is upon us once again – that time of year when we celebrate the best in local Mandarin entertainment and are treated to a red carpet fashion parade. This year, there’ll be some interesting new shake-ups to the ceremony, to be held on Apr 24 at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

But first, let’s take a look at the fresh-out-of-the-oven nominee list.

The hit drama My Star Bride leads the pack with seven nominations, including Best Drama Serial and Best Theme Song. And congratulations are in store for Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin, who starred in the show as young, star-crossed lovers.

Ng, whose popularity soared after the drama aired, has predictably picked up the first Best Actress nomination of her career for her turn as a mail-order bride from Vietnam. The nomination comes four years after her Best Newcomer win.

The drama has also brought Xu Bin, who played a man recovering from a debilitating car accident, his first Best Actor nomination in a 10-year career.