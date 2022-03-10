Star Awards Top 10 Popular Artistes nominees revealed, Brandon Wong bags his first nom

Similarly chuffed to be nominated was Cynthia Koh, who jokingly referenced how she’d made headlines in the past year for wearing a daring dress. “I know everyone saw that blue dress I wore, and it must have been memorable,” she laughed, disclosing that she’d received only two Top 10 awards in her long career. “If you vote for me, maybe I’ll wear nothing,” she quipped.

Also nominated is Michelle Chia, whose name hasn’t appeared on the list since 2012.

For Top 10 nominees Felicia Chin, Rebecca Lim and Pornsak, it's a pivotal year as they each have nine trophies to their names. If they manage to bring home their 10th trophies, they will qualify for the All-time Favourite Artiste honour next year.

Receiving that award this year will be Dennis Chew and Zheng Geping, who collected their 10th Top 10 trophies last year.