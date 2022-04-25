Star Awards 2022: A night of surprises for Chen Hanwei, Huang Biren and Brandon Wong

The Star Awards took place at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday (Apr 24) with the theme “When the stars align, dreams come true”.

And what an evening of surprises it was for the nominees, especially for Brandon Wong, who managed to earn the accolades of both hero and villain in a single night. The 50-year-old was officially named the Most Hated Villain earlier on in the awards show as part of the new My Pick! Awards.

But as the night progressed and the Top 10 Most Popular Male list was being filled up, Wong's name was unexpectedly announced for the 10th spot – he had waited 27 years to win his first Top 10 award.