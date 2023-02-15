Star Awards 2023: When is it, who are the nominees and what you should know about voting for Most Popular awards

WHEN'S THE SHOW AND WHAT'S NEW?

This year, the annual Star Awards ceremony will be held on Apr 9 at Marina Bay Sands. Taking the theme Beyond | Celebrations, the event will feature musical performances by local and regional artistes, and a red carpet Walk of Fame against the backdrop of the Singapore skyline.

The popular seven-hour Backstage LIVE commentary marathon will also return for the third consecutive year. Awards that will be exclusively presented at the Backstage LIVE segment include MyPICK! Awards – Favourite CP, Male and Female Show Stealer and Most Hated Villain.

A total of 19 awards will be presented during the show, including a new Most Popular Rising Stars award dedicated to artistes with five years or less of experience. The award runs parallel to the Top 10 Most Popular Artistes awards and will be presented to three up-and-coming artistes with the greatest number of fans’ votes.

Moreover, this year, there will no longer be a preliminary shortlist of Top 40 stars via a nationwide poll of 1,000 people. Instead, the public will be able to vote directly for all eligible nominees. And when it comes to the final results, the weightage of the Popularity Survey will be reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent, while that of public voting will be increased from 70 per cent to 80 per cent to empower fan votes.

Fans can start voting for the Best Theme Song and Best Radio Programme awards from Feb 15, 1.30pm until Mar 12, 11.59pm at www.mediacorp.sg/StarAwards, while voting for the popularity awards will commence in March (more details to come).

To honour the achievements of behind-the-scenes talents, an exclusive gala dinner will also be held on Mar 30 at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, selected segments of which will be made available on meWATCH and Mediacorp’s social media platforms.

Catch the Star Awards 2023 on Apr 9. Live telecast available on Channel 8 and Channel U, with simulcast on meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. Backstage Live takes place from 3.30pm to 10.30pm. Walk Of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm. Star Awards 2023 Live Show takes place from 7pm to 10pm. Repeat telecast on Apr 16 on Channel 8.