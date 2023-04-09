Star Awards 2023: Richie Koh, Huang Biren named best actors as Your World In Mine continues winning streak

The Star Awards 2023, held on Sunday (Apr 9) at Marina Bay Sands, threw no surprise punches as acclaimed drama Your World In Mine, about a family with an intellectually disabled teenager, swept awards in several categories.

Having already won Best Drama and Best Theme Song at the Star Awards Gala Dinner on Mar 30, the show, which had a total of nine nominations, went on to claim the Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress awards.

Best Actor went to hot favourite Richie Koh for his compelling performance as a 21-year-old with the intellectual age of a seven-year-old, while Huang Biren was named Best Actress for her emotional turn as his struggling mother.

Koh, 29, thanked his family and everyone involved in the production of Your World In Mine. "I believe every actor wants to get a challenging role like this. Being able to tell the story of a kid with an intellectual disability has been my honour," he said.

"Johannes and Anna, thank you for letting me into your world. Your world is very beautiful, and now we all know that," added the actor.