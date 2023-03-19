Star Awards 2023: Tay Ying cheers on fellow actors, including mum Hong Huifang

Last week, Tay Ying took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts on not getting any nominations.

“I have to be honest, it took me some time to accept the fact that maybe my breakthrough this year is not in the form of nominations and awards, and that it’s alright because a breakthrough is always a breakthrough regardless,” she wrote in her post.

The last time Tay Ying was nominated at the Star Awards was in 2021. She was up for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award but did not make the final list.

Tay Ying, who is evidently a good sport, went on to urge her followers to vote for her peers who made the cut instead.

"That being said, I hope you guys can help vote for these very special people that I’m truly happy for. Most of my close friends have been nominated, and it's the first for some of them! Very very proud and happy [for] all your achievements,” she wrote.