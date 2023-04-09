Watch Star Awards 2023: Live red carpet arrivals and awards show

Is Richie Koh going to take home the Star Awards 2023 Best Actor trophy? Will Your World in Mine continue to dominate? Find out at the Star Awards ceremony which starts at 7pm at Marina Bay Sands.



This year's headliners include Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng and Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao. The ceremony will be hosted by Matilda Tao and Lee Teng.



The event kicks off with a red carpet arrivals at 5pm. A record 75 artistes – 36 female and 39 male – will vie for a coveted spot in the “Top 10 Most Popular Male/Female Artistes” awards.



Watch the event live on meWATCH or Channel 8 and Channel U and here's a recap of the winners and nominees.



STAR AWARDS 2023

(Winners announced on Mar 30)

Best Drama Serial: Your World In Mine

Best Entertainment Programme: Dishing With Chris Lee

Best Entertainment Special Programme: Star Awards 2022 – Awards Ceremony

Best Infotainment Programme: Forgotten Children

Best Short-Form Entertainment Programme: Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings

Best Radio Programme: The Breakfast Quartet (Love 972)

Best Theme Song: Your World In Mine (Lennerd Lim)

***

Best Actor

Ayden Sng (The Unbreakable Bond)

Brandon Wong (Leave No Soul Behind)

Desmond Ng (Your World In Mine)

Qi Yuwu (Dark Angel)

Richie Koh (Your World In Mine)

Best Actress

Hong Ling (Your World In Mine)

Huang Biren (Your World In Mine)

Jesseca Liu (Soul Detective)

Rebecca Lim (Soul Doctor)

Zoe Tay (Dark Angel)

Best Supporting Actor

Andie Chen (Sisters Stand Tall)

Brandon Wong ( Dark Angel)

Chew Chor Meng ( Dark Angel)

Darren Lim ( Genie In A Cup)

Zhu Houren (Your World In Mine)

Best Supporting Actress

Aileen Tan (Dark Angel)

Cynthia Koh (Leave No Soul Behind)

Kym Ng (When Duty Calls 2)

Lina Ng (Your World In Mine)

Xiang Yun (Your World In Mine)

Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment)

Bryan Wong (Old Taste Detective S3)

Christopher Lee (Dishing With Chris Lee)

Darren Lim (A Night Under The Stars)

Dennis Chew (Mr Zhou's Ghosts Stories @ Singapore Sightings)

Quan Yi Fong (Hear U Out S3)

Best Rising Star

Dharmadasa D Dharamahsena (Das DD) (#justswipelah)

Jarrell Huang (In Safe Hands)

Jernelle Oh (#justswipelah)

Kiki Lim (When Duty Calls 2)

Joey Pink (Soul Detective)

Evergreen Artiste Award

Aileen Tan

Hong Huifang

Richard Low

Xiang Yun

Zhu Houren

Young Talent Award

Alfred Ong (Healing Heroes)

Chia Zhi Xuan Ivory (Love at First Bite)

Goh Wee Ann (Home Again)

Mendelsohn Asher Wenyao (Dark Angel)

Nicholas Lim Tao Rui (Dark Angel)

***

Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes: (stay tuned)

Most Popular Rising Stars: (stay tuned)

All-Time Favourite Artiste: (stay tuned)

***

MY PICK! AWARDS

Favourite CP: Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng (Love At First Bite)

Male Show Stealer: Richie Koh (Your World In Mine)

Female Show Stealer: Jesseca Liu (Soul Detective)

Most Hated Villain: Jeffrey Xu (Dark Angel)