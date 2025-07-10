Backstage at Star Awards 2025: Zhang Zetong was worried about his breath, Pierre Png made us blush with his outfit

At the Star Awards 2025 last Sunday night (Jul 6), you saw actor Christopher Lee go home as the night's biggest winner, witnessed actress Jessica Hsuan make history as the first overseas star to win an acting award, and probably experienced serious FOMO seeing the stars snap selfies with guest presenter Chow Yun Fat.

But of course there's more to the show than what you saw on stage. 8days.sg was right there in the thick of things, watching the stars get all dolled up, secretly memorising their acceptance speeches and snacking on guava, all just to get some exclusive backstage gossip for our readers.