Watch Star Awards 2025: Live awards show, plus what you missed on the red carpet
The annual event celebrating the best of Singapore’s Chinese entertainment scene is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Jul 6 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Red carpet arrivals start at 5pm and the awards show kicks off at 7pm.
Christopher Lee was the biggest winner on the night Star Awards celebrated its 30th anniversary. The actor bagged Best Actor for Kill Sera Sera and a Special Achievement Award, as well as Best Programme Host for Dishing With Chris Lee S2. His show also went home with a Best Entertainment Programme gong.
Lee’s co-star, Hong Kong’s Jessica Hsuan won Best Actress, while crime drama Unforgivable won Best Drama Serial.
Best Supporting Actor and Actress went to Chen Hanwei and Cynthia Koh for Unforgivable and Hope Afloat, respectively.
This year’s show was co-hosted by veteran actor-host Guo Liang and Chantalle Ng, who made her Star Awards hosting debut. Special guests included Hong Kong legends Chow Yun Fat and Sean Lau as presenters, and Singapore’s very own Kit Chan as a performer.
To commemorate three decades of Star Awards – which started in 1994 with just eight trophies given out – All-Time Favourite Artistes throughout the years came together for a big reunion. This year’s inductees were actress Yvonne Lim and host Pornsak.
The event was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, with the Walk of Fame red carpet event taking place earlier. After the show proper, there will also be a post-event party at 10pm.
You can watch these live on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.
Scroll down for a recap of this year’s winners, as well as our previous stories.
STAR AWARDS 2025 WINNERS
Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes: Ya Hui, Chen Ning, Denise Camillia Tan, Chantalle Ng, Carrie Wong, Chen Biyu, Gao Mei Gui, Tasha Low, Hong Ling, Paige Chua
Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes: Romeo Tan, Jeremy Chan, Jeff Goh, Ben Tan, Zong Zijie, Marcus Chin, Desmond Tan, Richie Koh, Xu Bin, Guo Liang
Best Actor: Christopher Lee (Kill Sera Sera)
Best Actress: Jessica Hsuan (Kill Sera Sera)
Best Drama Serial: Unforgivable
Special Achievement Award: Christopher Lee
Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment): Christopher Lee (Dishing With Chris Lee S2)
Best Entertainment Programme: Dishing With Chris Lee S2
Best Infotainment Programme: Legends Of Singapore Comedy
Best Supporting Actor: Chen Hanwei (Unforgivable)
Best Supporting Actress: Cynthia Koh (Hope Afloat)
Best Short-form Entertainment Programme: #JustSwipeLah
Most Popular Rising Stars: Zhang Zetong, Tyler Ten
Best Audio Personality: Zhong Kun Hua (The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio)
Best Radio Programme: Yes 933’s The Shuang, Kunz, Jia Trio
Best Theme Song: Once Upon A New Year’s Eve’s Remnants (Jim Lim)
Best Rising Star: Tyler Ten (Unforgivable)
Young Talent Award: Lincoln Ang (Born To Shine)
All-Time Favourite Artistes: Yvonne Lim, Pornsak
***
My Pick! Awards
Favourite CP: Chantalle Ng and Zhang Zetong (Hope Afloat)
Show Stealer: Jesseca Liu (Unforgivable)
Most Emotional Performance: Hong Ling (Unforgivable)
***
Bioskin Most Charismatic Award: Chantalle Ng
BYD Favourite Male Character Award: Romeo Tan (Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories@Job Haunting III)
BYD Favourite Female Character Award: Carrie Wong (Coded Love)