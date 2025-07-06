Watch Star Awards 2025: Live awards show, plus what you missed on the red carpet

Christopher Lee was the biggest winner on the night Star Awards celebrated its 30th anniversary. The actor bagged Best Actor for Kill Sera Sera and a Special Achievement Award, as well as Best Programme Host for Dishing With Chris Lee S2. His show also went home with a Best Entertainment Programme gong.

Lee’s co-star, Hong Kong’s Jessica Hsuan won Best Actress, while crime drama Unforgivable won Best Drama Serial.

Best Supporting Actor and Actress went to Chen Hanwei and Cynthia Koh for Unforgivable and Hope Afloat, respectively.

This year’s show was co-hosted by veteran actor-host Guo Liang and Chantalle Ng, who made her Star Awards hosting debut. Special guests included Hong Kong legends Chow Yun Fat and Sean Lau as presenters, and Singapore’s very own Kit Chan as a performer.

To commemorate three decades of Star Awards – which started in 1994 with just eight trophies given out – All-Time Favourite Artistes throughout the years came together for a big reunion. This year’s inductees were actress Yvonne Lim and host Pornsak.

The event was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, with the Walk of Fame red carpet event taking place earlier. After the show proper, there will also be a post-event party at 10pm.

You can watch these live on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Scroll down for a recap of this year’s winners, as well as our previous stories.