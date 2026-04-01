Star Awards 2026 to feature international stars Julian Cheung, Ada Choi, Kevin Tsai, Bowie Lam and Jasper Liu

Closer to home, Guo Liang will be clocking his 17th time hosting the Star Awards and will be joined by Mediacorp actors Zhang Ze Tong, and Cheryl Chou.

Mediacorp veterans Chen Shucheng, Richard Low, and Zhu Houren, also known as the OG Gang, are set to appear. Their combined body of work spans generations of local storytelling.

The Walk of Fame also returns with hosts Jeremy Chan, Lee Teng, Hazelle Teo, and 987 DJ Germaine Tan, promising fashion commentary.

For an unfiltered view of the proceedings, the Backstage Live marathon, hosted by YES 933 DJs including Jeff Goh and Chen Ning, will be livestreamed on TikTok.

If Apr 19 feels too far away, fans can check out a pre-event day rave that will be happening this Sunday (Apr 5) at KADA Maxwell. Admission is free.

DJ sets that will weave together songs in contention for the Star Awards 2026 Best Original Song award with other iconic hits, alongside a slate of interactive activations:

A touchscreen quiz that reveals which drama character type you are,

An Italian bracelet bar where guests can craft their own keepsake,

A roving photographer capturing candid moments with Polaroid printouts to take home.

Catch the Star Awards 2026 Backstage Live on Apr 19 (Sunday), streaming from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel. The Walk of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm and will air on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

This will be followed by the Star Awards 2026 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm, broadcast on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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