Star Awards 2026: Emerald Hill leads nominations with 17 nods in 9 categories

The Star Awards red carpet is set to roll out on Apr 19, and nominations for this year's celebration of the best in local Chinese entertainment have just been released.

Nineteen awards will be presented at this year's Star Awards.

Surprising no one, period drama Emerald Hill leads the pack with 17 nominations, including for Best Drama. The 30-episode series following a Peranakan family from the 1950s to 1970s was the much-anticipated follow-up to 2008’s The Little Nyonya and broke records to become Singapore's most-watched local Chinese drama on mewatch and Channel 8 in five years, hitting 1.35 million viewers mid-season and topping Netflix Singapore viewership for four consecutive weeks.

The show dominated nominations in the acting categories, with Romeo Tan nominated for Best Actor; Jesseca Liu, Tasha Low and Chantalle Ng nominated for Best Actress; Tyler Ten and Zhang Zetong nominated for Best Supporting Actor; and Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh and Jojo Goh in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

In addition, four of the show’s child actors are up for the Young Talent Award, including Ivory Chia and Asher Tay.