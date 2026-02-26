Star Awards 2026: Emerald Hill leads nominations with 17 nods in 9 categories
Additionally, there's a host of first-time nominees including James Seah, Cheryl Chou and Tyler Ten.
The Star Awards red carpet is set to roll out on Apr 19, and nominations for this year's celebration of the best in local Chinese entertainment have just been released.
Nineteen awards will be presented at this year's Star Awards.
Surprising no one, period drama Emerald Hill leads the pack with 17 nominations, including for Best Drama. The 30-episode series following a Peranakan family from the 1950s to 1970s was the much-anticipated follow-up to 2008’s The Little Nyonya and broke records to become Singapore's most-watched local Chinese drama on mewatch and Channel 8 in five years, hitting 1.35 million viewers mid-season and topping Netflix Singapore viewership for four consecutive weeks.
The show dominated nominations in the acting categories, with Romeo Tan nominated for Best Actor; Jesseca Liu, Tasha Low and Chantalle Ng nominated for Best Actress; Tyler Ten and Zhang Zetong nominated for Best Supporting Actor; and Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh and Jojo Goh in the running for Best Supporting Actress.
In addition, four of the show’s child actors are up for the Young Talent Award, including Ivory Chia and Asher Tay.
For Ten, Yeoh and Goh, this marks their first nomination for an acting award.
Also joining the acting awards nominees list for the first time are Cheryl Chou for her performance in Perfectly Imperfect and James Seah for his work in Another Wok of Life.
The drama with the second-most number of nominations is Fixing Fate, a time-travel themed series that delves into Singapore’s history. It has put Xu Bin in the running for Best Actor and Andie Chen in contention for Best Supporting Actor.
Other Best Actor nominees are Desmond Tan for his work in Devil Behind The Gate, Richie Koh for Another Wok Of Life and Chen Hanwei for The Gift Of Time. Hong Ling is also in the running for Best Actress for supernatural-themed drama The Spirit Hunter.
In the Best Programme Host category, Xixi Lim has received her first nomination for Say It Right! S2. She is up against Bryan Wong for Makan On Wheels S2, Darren Lim for Unusual Weddings, Dennis Chew for Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings S2 and Guo Liang for the Star Awards 2025 Award Ceremony.
With the theme Born To Glow, this year’s Star Awards, the 31st edition, will take an inside look into what goes into the making of stardom.
A new award category, Best Microdrama, is being added this year, marking Mediacorp’s first year in the bite-sized, mobile-first format.
Additionally, the Best Theme Song category will evolve into Best Original Song, meaning original sub-theme songs can be recognised alongside main theme songs.
For more information and the full list of nominees, visit https://www.mediacorp.sg/starawards.
Catch the Walk of Fame at 5pm and the Star Awards ceremony on Apr 19 at 7pm on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel. Backstage Live begins at 3.30pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.