Star Awards 2026: Luo Yunxi and Hsieh Ying-xuan join star-studded presenter lineup

It’s Star Awards season, and Luo Yunxi and Hsieh Ying-xuan have been confirmed as the final additions to this year’s presenter lineup.

Luo, who will also take the stage for a special performance, and Hsieh round out a roster of presenters that includes Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung, actress Ada Choi, actor Bowie Lam, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai and actor Jasper Liu.

Luo gained prominence through television dramas such as Ashes Of Love and Love Is Sweet, with recent projects including Till The End Of The Moon. He has also released music and contributed to soundtracks for dramas.

Hsieh began her career in theatre before moving into film and television. She won Best Actress at the 55th Golden Horse Awards for her performance in Dear Ex, and also picked up a Best Actress trophy at the 57th Golden Bell Awards for her role in the television series Heaven On The 4th Floor. She is also known for roles in The Making Of An Ordinary Woman and Born For The Spotlight.