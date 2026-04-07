Star Awards 2026: Luo Yunxi and Hsieh Ying-xuan join star-studded presenter lineup
Other stars who have been announced as presenters include Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung, actress Ada Choi, actor Bowie Lam, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, and actor Jasper Liu.
It’s Star Awards season, and Luo Yunxi and Hsieh Ying-xuan have been confirmed as the final additions to this year’s presenter lineup.
Luo, who will also take the stage for a special performance, and Hsieh round out a roster of presenters that includes Hong Kong singer-actor Julian Cheung, actress Ada Choi, actor Bowie Lam, Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai and actor Jasper Liu.
Luo gained prominence through television dramas such as Ashes Of Love and Love Is Sweet, with recent projects including Till The End Of The Moon. He has also released music and contributed to soundtracks for dramas.
Hsieh began her career in theatre before moving into film and television. She won Best Actress at the 55th Golden Horse Awards for her performance in Dear Ex, and also picked up a Best Actress trophy at the 57th Golden Bell Awards for her role in the television series Heaven On The 4th Floor. She is also known for roles in The Making Of An Ordinary Woman and Born For The Spotlight.
In addition to the award presenters, Singaporean television host Guo Liang will mark his 17th time hosting the Star Awards, with local artistes Zhang Zetong and Cheryl Chou joining him on stage.
Mediacorp veterans Chen Shucheng, Richard Low and Zhu Houren – collectively known as the “OG Gang” – are also slated to appear, while the Walk of Fame segment of the ceremony returns with hosts Jeremy Chan, Lee Teng, Hazelle Teo, and Germaine Tan. Viewers can also catch behind-the-scenes moments via the Backstage Live marathon on TikTok, hosted by DJs such as Jeff Goh and Chen Ning.
For more information on the award show and the full list of nominees, visit the Star Awards' official website.
Catch the Star Awards 2026 Backstage Live on Apr 19, streaming from 3.30pm to 10pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel. The Walk of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm and will air on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This will be followed by the Star Awards 2026 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm, broadcast on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.