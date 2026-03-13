Star Awards 2026: Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong to be inducted as All-Time Favourites, popularity voting opens
A total of 165 artistes are in the running across the Top 10 and Rising Stars categories as public voting begins ahead of the Apr 19 ceremony.
Fans can now cast their votes for Star Awards 2026 as the annual popularity race officially opens ahead of the ceremony on Apr 19.
Voting for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes, Most Popular Rising Stars, My Pick! awards and partner-sponsored categories began on Friday (March 13) at mediacorp.sg/StarAwards.
This year’s ceremony, themed “Born to Glow”, marks the 31st edition of Singapore’s long-running awards show honouring local Chinese entertainment.
Two artistes will reach a milestone this year. Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan, who have each won 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards, will be inducted as All-Time Favourite Artistes, an honour given to those who achieve 10 wins in the category.
A total of 165 artistes are in the running across the three main popularity categories – 59 in each of the Top 10 Male and Female lists, and 47 in the Rising Stars category.
The Top 10 awards are open to artistes with more than five years of experience, while the Rising Stars category is reserved for those with five years or fewer in the industry.
Among the male contenders are Andie Chen, Ayden Sng, Desmond Tan, Jeffrey Xu, Richie Koh, Desmond Ng, Shaun Chen and Xu Bin. Female nominees include Paige Chua, Chantalle Ng, Dawn Yeoh, Denise Camillia Tan, Ferlyn G, Hong Ling, Tasha Low and Ya Hui.
The Rising Stars list features newer faces such as Abigail Chue, Benzo Zhong, Clement Yeo, Fiona Chua, Herman Keh, Jernelle Oh, Tyler Ten and Zhang Ze Tong.
Artistes qualify for the popularity awards through a set framework. To be eligible, they must have anchored at least two episodes of a programme as a lead or main host, or accumulated 13 episodes in leading or supporting roles across programmes or one-off specials. Performance Award nominees automatically qualify.
Public votes will account for 80 per cent of the final results, with the remaining 20 per cent determined by a nationwide popularity survey conducted by an accredited market research company. The voting results will be verified by professional auditors.
Beyond the main popularity awards, viewers can also vote in the My Pick! categories: Favourite CP, The Show Stealer, Most Emotional Performance and Most Hated Villain.
Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story features prominently across these categories, with nominations for Jesseca Liu, Tasha Low, Chantalle Ng and Dawn Yeoh, among others. Other programmes represented include The Gift Of Time, Fixing Fate and Another Wok Of Life.
Partner-sponsored awards like the Bioskin Most Charismatic Award will also return, alongside the BYD Favourite Male and Female Character categories, which recognise standout roles from the past year. Voters in the BYD Favourite Male and Female Character categories will be entered into a draw to win a BYD Sealion 6 DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV (excluding COE), with one winner to be selected via an electronic draw witnessed by independent auditors.
Voting for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes and Most Popular Rising Stars runs until Apr 19. During the first phase, which ends on Apr 18 at 11.59pm, users can cast up to 10 votes per account per day for the Top 10 categories and three votes per account per day for Rising Star. On Apr 19, unlimited voting will be available during specified hours.
Voting for Best Theme Song, the My Pick! awards, BYD Favourite Male and Female Characters and partner-sponsored categories closes earlier, on March 31 at 11.59pm.
For more information, visit https://www.mediacorp.sg/starawards.
Catch the Walk of Fame at 5pm and the Star Awards ceremony on Apr 19 at 7pm on Channel 8, Channel U, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel. Backstage Live begins at 3.30pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.