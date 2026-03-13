Star Awards 2026: Romeo Tan and Carrie Wong to be inducted as All-Time Favourites, popularity voting opens

Fans can now cast their votes for Star Awards 2026 as the annual popularity race officially opens ahead of the ceremony on Apr 19.

Voting for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes, Most Popular Rising Stars, My Pick! awards and partner-sponsored categories began on Friday (March 13) at mediacorp.sg/StarAwards.

This year’s ceremony, themed “Born to Glow”, marks the 31st edition of Singapore’s long-running awards show honouring local Chinese entertainment.

Two artistes will reach a milestone this year. Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan, who have each won 10 Top 10 Most Popular Artiste awards, will be inducted as All-Time Favourite Artistes, an honour given to those who achieve 10 wins in the category.