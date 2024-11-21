Here's what happened when the Star Search 2024 finalists were asked to come dressed in an outfit to impress a director
Yes, we got the Top 12 to dress themselves for a photoshoot. Now read on to find out who rushed for the prime spots in the group picture.
Has it already been five years since 8days.sg did a photoshoot with Star Search finalists?
The world has changed much since 2019, but since Donald Trump is President again, maybe not so much.
Now, we have 12 new fresh-faced contenders who are hoping to not only walk the same path as past winners, like Zoe Tay, Chew Chor Meng, Ivy Lee and Felicia Chin, but also bring home one of three BYD cars come this Sunday (Nov 24) at the Grand Finals.
In the days leading up to the 8days.sg shoot, we asked them to come in an outfit they would wear to impress a director at a casting session.
The result? Matching shades of blacks, greys, denim and tan.
Pure luck or coordinated effort? The finalists assured us there wasn’t any discussion with each other beforehand so maybe they're spending too much time together that even their styles have synced?
Interestingly, they let on that they didn't know there would be a photo shoot. Gasp!
But hey, showbiz is full of surprises so better get used to that now.
Of course a photo shoot with that many people is never without drama.
Singapore Polytechnic student Tan Zisheng had rushed over from his internship and turned up in the much-mocked ‘SG uniform’ of Singaporean men – an oversized Uniqlo AIRism tee.
Turns out, the poor boy, who looked as blue as his tee, was the only one who did not get the memo that everyone had to dress to impress.
In comes competitive breakdancer Marcus Sim to save the day. The floppy-haired dude was seen diving into his bag and whipping out a striped top to lend Zisheng, saving the latter from a possible fashion fail.
Marcus’ wife, multimedia host Gladys Bay, also offered ex-SGAG content strategist Amy Ang her combat boots after the latter complained that her sneakers didn't actually match her modern-day cheongsam.
So why did Amy wear sneakers in the first place? "My boots spoil," we overheard her saying.
See, you can find real friends in showbiz, even if you're in the thick of competition.
Well, until it was time for the group shot.
We saw swim coach Jona Chung and Amy make a beeline for the coveted centre spots as the rest procrastinated over where they should place themselves. Where's your killer instinct, guys?
Then there were those who knew exactly which angle of their face the camera preferred and quickly choped (reserved) a spot on the side. We're looking at you NTU students Jadon Lim and Clement Ng.
We kid you not when we observed a few crestfallen faces a few minutes later as we shifted some of them around while trying to get the perfect shot.
It might have been just us, but we swear a couple of the usually jovial ones (we will leave you to guess who) started to shrink into the background as our photog snapped away.
Thankfully (or not?) someone broke the ice
“I’m dying!” bemoaned Jadon, raising eyebrows and receiving a couple of nervous laughs, after what felt like the millionth shot of the day.
Turns out, he was tired, hungry, and, as the group's minder whispered to our editor, did not like smiling in pics.
Hey, no one said becoming a star was easy, right? – BRYAN WONG
CHUA SENG JIN, 25
He works as a… freelance actor-slash-physical trainer. One can argue that he’s already a movie star since he acted in Tay Ping Hui's 2014 directorial debut Meeting The Giant. He'll also be playing Zhang Zetong's driver in upcoming Mediacorp drama Emerald Hill.
We know him for… making Mediacorp actress Juin Teh so enamoured when she met him and the rest of the Top 20 on an episode of Just Swipe Lah. The JSL team even gave her a plushie with his face on it as a house-warming gift. If that ain’t star quality we don’t know what is.
For someone trying to be an actor, your name doesn't actually roll of the tongue easily. Ever considered getting an English name?
You just have to remember Jin from BTS (winks) and the "Seng". (Laughs) I’ve never considered getting an English name just for acting, and I don’t want one. I feel like at this point, my name is already out there [because of Star Search].
What were your nicknames in school?
The most embarrassing one was people pronouncing "Seng Jin" as "Shen Jing", which means "crazy" in Mandarin. I’d be like: “Sorry, teacher, it’s Seng Jin" but at that point the whole class had already started laughing so there’s no point in trying to correct them. (Laughs)
Your family started a fan club for you called Jinseng. If you really become a star, will you retain that fan club name?
Firstly, I want to say, it’s not really a fan club, it’s just a family Whatsapp group! My friends came up with another name "Seng Jin Bing" (or "Seng Jin’s army" in Mandarin), which sounds like shen jing bing (or 'mental illness'). But I probably wouldn’t choose the name with "Shen Jing" because I'm scared of the negative connotation (laughs)
When your family members were interviewed on the fourth episode of The Dream Competition, it was revealed that you live in a landed house. It led to talk that you could be the wealthiest contestant this year...
I would not think so! My father and his brothers own a hardware store but I’d say it’s a humble establishment. I've been living [in this terrace house] since I was born! I’d say my family is well-to-do, but not rich!
You said on Instagram that you are your mum’s favourite. Would you consider yourself pampered?
My sisters are quite a lot older than me – one is seven years older and the other, five. From the moment I was born until I was 15, my entire family called me "baobei" ('precious' in Mandarin). At home I thought it was natural, but when they were in my school and started calling me "baobei" out loud, I was like: "Okay, stop that, we’ll never use that name again" (laughs).
We hear that your relationship status is “It’s complicated”. What’s up with that?
Let’s just call it a “situation”, and as of now, the situation is over! My full focus now will be on the competition and my career moving forward!
Is joining Star Search the reason it was “complicated”?
Not really! Star Search and my love life are two separate things that I am able to handle individually. The only way Star Search could have affected it was in terms of time we got to spend together.
GLADYS NG, 24
She’s a… fresh grad who just completed her studies at James Cook University where she majored in psychology.
We know her as… the girl who was scouted for Star Search while accompanying her now ex-boyfriend to the open auditions at Funan. FYI: He didn't make it.
Your mum is Thai and your dad is Singaporean-Chinese. How fluent are you in Thai?
I can converse quite well in Thai. At home, I would speak in a mix of Thai and Mandarin. My dad can speak Thai and my mum can also speak Hokkien.
How did they meet?
My dad was travelling in Thailand and he met my mum through mutual friends. They had a language barrier, so he used a pocket translator to translate Hokkien to Thai. That’s how they conversed (chuckles).
I’m an only child and my dad is a Grab driver. Before that, he had a family business selling wholesale drinks. He had some health issues so he changed jobs. My mum used to help him, and now she’s a housewife. She helps to take care of my dog (giggles).
Your ex-boyfriend revealed in a podcast that you guys have broken up. Was part of the reason because you got into Star Search and he didn’t?
Actually, no. He was very supportive, it took him a while to get over [not getting in himself] ‘cos he’s always wanted to be a host and radio DJ, but that’s not why we didn’t work out.
What caused the break-up?
We found out we had different life goals. There was a change in the phases of our lives, and suddenly it felt like we weren’t aligned anymore. We were together for five years, and because I was in school, I hadn’t found my passion and a goal to work towards. He was the centre of my life during that time. I had also been thinking about our relationship for some time, and I realised that we’re not the most compatible. I really tried to make it work, and we were supposed to get engaged next year.
You majored in psychology at university. Were you planning on becoming a psychologist?
I was working towards being a therapist or a counsellor, and I had to look for an internship. I kept pushing it back, but now I don’t have to anymore. I don’t want to anymore (smiles).
You also have a diploma in nursing.
I’m someone who really loves to learn, and there are a lot of things I want to do. I really wanted to get into medicine, but I didn’t do well enough, so I joined nursing as a stepping stone towards medical school. After that, I realised I didn’t want to be a nurse either (laughs).
We hope showbiz works out for you then. So what’s the most Thai thing about you?
I can take spice. I’m a mala medium-spicy kind of person, but that’s Chinese spice so it’s different (laughs). Maybe my skin tone as well. I’m naturally very tan.
JONA CHUNG, 25
He works as a… private swim coach. He actually studied agriculture at the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology in Taiwan as he wanted to be a farmer.
We know him for… being the tallest contestant (he's 1.87m tall). And we all know the tall ones (Tyler Ten! Herman Keh! Zhai Siming!) always make it far.
How did you go from wanting to be a farmer to a swim coach and now an aspiring star?
I continued to be a swim coach because I was part-timing as one when I was in university. I only studied agriculture because I didn’t know what to do (laughs). I just saw the course and thought it was interesting, and the campus was the biggest in Taiwan as half of it is made up of farms!
Your older sister joined Star Search in 2010 and made it to the Top 20. Does wanting to be a star run in your family?
I think it all started from my mum. She wrote scripts for Mediacorp many years ago (laughs).
Does your mum comment on your performance?
My parents are in Taiwan now and sometimes I do call her for advice. But you know mums, she’ll always tell me: "You’re the best!" (laughs) I think she was more anxious when my sister was competing, to the point that the pressure spilled over to my sister. She kept a close eye on how she performed and gave a lot of comments. Maybe because of that she’s since learnt to let go.
Your sister’s advice to you was to “not offend anyone”. Are you someone who offends others easily?
Many people have asked me: "How bad are you that your sister has to remind you of that?”. I’m like: “I don’t know?”. I don’t think I offend people easily, maybe others think so but I don’t (laughs).
What was the most insensitive thing you’ve said or done throughout this competition?
I feel like I’ve been very careful, so I don’t think there was anything. People keep saying [that I tend to offend others] so I knew it is something I need to take note of and so I became very conscious (laughs)
We keep hearing that your looks are your biggest asset. Do you think you’re the best-looking contestant this year?
Honestly, no! I feel, appearance wise, my biggest advantage is just my height.
JUNE TAN, 25
She is… a fresh grad who just got her Masters in broadcasting and news anchoring from China Communication University.
We know her for… being able to speak five languages – Mandarin, French, English, German and Japanese. She also speaks English with a British accent, thanks to her years studying in international schools, and Mandarin with a Beijing lilt. FYI: she's been trying to tone down both accents since joining Star Search.
You said that one of your shortcomings is that you’re too prim and proper. Have you always been like this?
I think that developed when I majored in broadcasting because in China they require you to be very prim and proper. But I’ve always been an introverted kid. I don’t really speak much.
Were you a model student in school?
I think I tried hard in school (laughs) but no lah, I wasn’t a prefect or anything. I don’t like to call myself a model student because nobody likes a model student (chuckles).
The way you speak makes it sound like you’re hosting a show 24/7. Are you like this at home too?
Yup. It’s my normal way of expressing myself! (Laughs) I’ve learnt to loosen up after joining Star Search.
Your dad is a diplomat who works for the MFA so your family moved from France to Singapore, then Australia and Kuala Lumpur. Did you have trouble fitting in whenever you move to a new country?
Growing up I hated my father's job as we had to move every three years. I cried a lot because it was so hard for me to make friends! I have to get used to a place then after one to two years we have to move again, which means I have to give up all my friends and make new ones again. Now I think having lived in a lot of countries is one of my advantages!
Were you ostracised by your peers at school since you were always the new kid?
When I was in primary four, I had just returned from France and my accent was very weird, so a Singaporean friend said to me: “Can you stop talking? Your accent is so weird." So in P5 and P6 I was the quietest person in class. During parent-teacher-meetings, my teachers would tell my parents that they had to find a way to make me speak.
Did your dad feel bad for uprooting your family all the time?
He didn’t apologise but I think he felt quite bad (laughs). I was throwing tantrums and was crying a lot.
JADON LIM, 23
He is… an electrical engineering student at Nanyang Technological University. The Anglo-Chinese School (Independant) alum is also a part-time model.
We know him for…his admittedly bad Mandarin. And also for laughing during a serious moment in acting class, and then getting scolded by Star Search acting coach Yeo Yann Yann. Uh-oh....
You mentioned you’ve always had an interest in media and showbiz, but you’re currently an electrical engineering major. Why not pursue something media-related?
The name of my course is actually Information Engineering and Media. I got scammed into the course. Before applying for it, I saw online that it would cover 30 per cent of media [modules], but it’s like 1 per cent.
It’s very engineering heavy, so there's a lot of coding, wires, circuits, that kind of thing. I’m not a maths or science person, so I’m struggling. My GPA is 3.0. I really wanted to do Mass Communications, and I applied for a transfer to Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, but I got into a fight with the dean.
What happened?
After my second semester, I applied for a transfer. I emailed the school non-stop, asking what it was that I had to do or achieve to successfully switch courses. They told me there was nothing I could do but apply and hope. I applied, got rejected the first time, appealed, and got rejected again. I wanted to know the reason I was rejected. The administration team said they weren’t just looking at my GPA, but couldn’t give me a reasonable explanation. I got very annoyed, so they gave me an appointment with the dean.
I spoke to the dean and explained how I really wanted to be in mass comm. We went back and forth and he, too, couldn’t give me a reasonable explanation. So I got super mad, and I kind of got into a lowkey screaming match with him. The funniest part was I had to rush off for a media event. So halfway through the yelling, I just slammed my hands on the table, stood up, bowed, and said “thank you for your time”, and walked out (chuckles).
Now that's one way to ensure you'll never switch courses. You’ve participated in lots of dance and sports competitions. Have you ever been injured badly?
I tore a ligament and a hamstring while dancing. I have a friend who sweats a lot, and I had to do a split between his legs. I wasn’t fully warmed up, so when I was going down on the split, my arms slipped on his sweat and I slammed onto the ground and I could hear my leg go “PAP!”.
Yikes! You comes across like someone who's always up for a good time. Do you like partying?
I love partying! I love to dance! I love the feeling of having a good time with friends, and getting to know new people. I also love drinking, but it’s so expensive (laughs). There are different kinds of party people, some like to party because they want to get lucky with [girls], but that’s not me. I just like the vibe, where I can just drink and chill.
You studied in Shanghai before. We were expecting your Mandarin to sound more polished.
I studied in China from K2 to primary six ‘cos my dad was posted there for work. My Mandarin was quite good when I was in primary school, and when I first came back, my Chinese teacher would still be impressed with my Mandarin. But after going to ACS, my Mandarin speaking skills deteriorated. I just didn’t use it enough.
LER KA YING, 28
She’s a… drama and theatre student at National Taiwan University of the Arts.
We know her for... being the contestant selected for a makeover as the celeb stylists felt her hair made her look very “auntie”. Well, fret not. Zoe Tay also said she reminded her of Rebecca Lim so... wash?
Did you fly back from Taiwan just to participate in Star Search?
I was already packing to come back on July 5 when I received a call from my mum saying: “Mei Mei, Star Search is here!” I then found out auditions were on July 6 and 7, right when I returned, and I was like “What?!”. (Laughs). I actually have a few more credits to finish in school before graduating. I deferred the last semester of my studies, which is an exchange programme at Shanghai University.
You have an older sister who is 35. Are you close?
We used to fight a lot, like sisters do, but we’re very close. I’m really thankful for her. When I left to study in Taiwan, I already had enough funds from six years of working. She was supposed to help me manage my bank account and transfer money to my Taiwan account, but when I came back, I realised my money was barely touched. She had been funding me the whole time. I can’t wait to start working and help out with family expenses ‘cos she’s now the sole breadwinner of the family.
Are your parents retired?
Yes, they retired during the pandemic. They were food caterers at Dunman High School Hostel for over a decade. They would prepare meals for the overseas students, and they worked really long hours. I went to Dunman High for JC, and my mum is also an alum. The school was like my second home ‘cos I spent a lot of my childhood there.
You said you worked for a number of years before uni. What did you do?
I worked at Changi Airport assisting travellers. I was an assistant accountant at a China-based oil company, and I did part-time gigs as a waitress, barista and bartender. I was also a lyricist under Touch Music. I wrote quite a few songs, some sold overseas. The most prominent one would be Tan Zhi Jian (弹指间), the theme song for Mediacorp drama Till We Meet Again.
The male contestants voted you as the prettiest female in the competition. Are you confident in your looks?
I have never been very confident of my physical appearance. I’ve been called short as well. I’m 158cm. I wanted to apply for Beijing Drama School, but you need to be at least 165cm. I also wanted to be an air stewardess with Singapore Airlines, but their minimum requirement was 160cm. I was like, forget it (laughs).
You starred in quite a few stage productions in Taiwan. Any memorable experiences?
I fractured my toe in the midst of a performance on Christmas Eve. I had to do a spin and jump towards the side curtain, but I kicked a metal block on stage. My toe broke on the spot. It was bleeding, dangling and all (chuckles).
We made a temporary splint using leftover props, and I went to the hospital after the show. The doctor told me to stop performing, he even said to stop walking, but we had another two shows. My classmate wrote the script for his dad, who had just passed away, and his family was attending the last showing. I decided to push on, so I took very strong painkillers. During my check-up, I was told to rest for six months, but I had already signed myself up for another production, so I went ahead with it. I’m super stubborn (laughs).
MARCUS SIM, 27
He works as a... freelance graphic designer for marketing campaigns. He is also a competitive breakdancer.
We know him for… being married to fellow Top 12 finalist Gladys Bay. And for crying during a photo shoot coached by Sheila Sim as he was insecure about his looks. Really? Dude looks like a model, no?
You said you have more than 20 stitches on your face no thanks to dance. What was the most serious injury you had?
I was doing a move and I slipped and my chin hit the ground first. My chin is quite sharp so it straightaway split open. A few years later, I fell and hit the exact same spot and it split open again (laughs). Since then, I got a bit of PTSD. Now every time I dance, I will do a bit of double chin in case I fall again.
Is it common to get into so many accidents while dancing or are you just more accident-prone?
I am very accident-prone. I just knocked my leg at a corner of my house this morning and it's bleeding now. Very pain (laughs).
Were you at any point worried that you would be disfigured?
Actually, I didn’t really care. My mum used to always say that my face is my "money-making tool" and I was like: “What face?!” (Laughs) But now I’m like: "Okay, yeah, I do need my face to make money" (laughs).
You sound close to your mum. Are you and your dad close too?
My parents got a divorce shortly after I was born. [My dad and I] don’t talk much but I still visit his family, like my grandma and my aunts. I just don’t really see him.
We heard that a hawker recognised you from Star Search and only remembered Gladys as “the wife”. Were you secretly happy?
No lah.. I just thought they didn’t recognise her ‘cos she just cut her hair. But I was just laughing lor, and after that they did recognise her!
You opened up about how insecure you are about your physical appearance. Is it because of the competition or have you always felt this way?
I used to always think, for instance: “This guy is so handsome, why can’t I be like him?”. I have a lot of insecurities, like my small eyes and thick lips. I always try not to show my features. Every time in front of cameras, I would make stupid faces. Now I’m learning to embrace my features and not compare myself to others.
Have you become more confident after joining Star Search?
I’m still learning to take in positive feedback. When someone compliments me, it helps me feel better about myself by 1 per cent. But when I get negative feedback, it brings me down 99 per cent.
AMY ANG, 21
She’s a… former content strategist for SGAG, and an influencer with 138K followers on TikTok.
We know her for… being the most famous Star Search contestant this year. She has gone viral on TikTok many times over for her spot-on impressions of Chinese teachers and when she re-enacts emo C-drama scenes.
When did you quit SGAG?
I left when I got into Top 12. It was quite sad because I’m close to everyone in the office, but they are all very supportive. When I got into the Top 20, I did mention there was a possibility I would leave. We started off seeing if I could balance Star Search and my job... turns out I can’t (chuckles).
You joined SGAG right after graduating from Ngee Ann Polytechnic. Do you have plans to go to university?
I rejected an offer to study Sociology at NTU this year. I applied and was like, "Okay, if I get it I’ll go". But when I received the acceptance email, I realised I didn’t want to go. I’m not sure what my plan is for uni yet, it depends on the outcome of the competition.
You’re already popular as an influencer. Do you have any memorable interactions with your followers?
This is crazy, but a few days ago, when I was at a concert, someone came up to me and asked if we could take a picture. Then she said: “You are the next Bai Lu.” I was [super flattered] but I was like, 'No, I’m not!'. It’s very stressful because of the expectations people have of me. I don’t want to disappoint them.
When did your parents find out that you wanted to be an actress?
When I was 15, I auditioned to be an actress with Basic Models. They called me back, but my parents didn’t let me go for that casting. We had a huge fight over it.
The agency then called me to go down with my parents to discuss the contract. Turns out, they didn’t realise I was 15 'cos I look very old. The minimum age was 16. My parents also didn’t want me to miss my ‘O’ levels.
Are they more supportive now?
When I started to do my influencer stuff, and I earned money from it. They saw how much effort and hard work I put into it, and that it could be an actual job. I also stopped asking for an allowance when I was in poly.
They show their support now by cooking for me. I wake up early and get home late so I don’t really have time to cook for myself. They’ll make my favourite ABC soup as a pick-me-up after a long day.
You always look stern.
I have a very bad resting bitch face (chuckles). Sometimes, I’m in a good mood and I’m just zoning out but people look at me and they’re like “she’s having the worst day of her life”. My listening face looks like I hate my life.
CLEMENT YEO, 25
He is… a theatre actor and student at the Nanyang Technology University studying psychology.
We know him as… the one with formal acting training among this year's finalists. FYI: He was part of the 30th anniversary staging off Titoudao. Basically, he's the thespian of the group.
We hear your friends and family only found out you joined Star Search 2024 through social media?
I only decided to sign up the day before the auditions! And because it was so last minute, I felt like I didn’t have the time to tell anyone. I was also knee-deep in the Titoudao production so I went for the auditions as early as I could before I quickly rushed off. Also, I am probably not much of a texter. (Grins sheepishly)
You mentioned your dad doesn’t exactly approve of you going into showbiz. Have you managed to convince him since getting into the Top 12 or does he still give the “Are you sure about this?” look?
I think he is starting to believe I can do it. He might not have said it out loud, but he has been sharing various social media links of my Star Search journey with relatives, some of whom I only see once a year.
Was he the same with your decision to do theatre?
He would show his support by turning up. But after every show he would say things like how this isn’t sustainable and that I should still find a stable job after I graduate from university.
I would say his concern for me is the reason behind the “Are you sure about this” expression he gives (laughs).
What do you think will truly convince him?
By winning this competition! (Guffaws)
You said in an interview that you hate dark chocolate. What happened there?
I know it’s weird, but it brings me back to my childhood when my dad would keep rewarding me with chocolate for finishing tasks that I got so sick of it. Even today, I can only accept milk chocolate. And people have argued that isn’t real chocolate, right? (Laughs)
We noticed that your Instagram doesn’t have any other content besides Star Search.
To be honest, I didn’t have Instagram until July when I joined the contest. I only had Facebook.
Wait… What?
Yeah, and I only got TikTok earlier this year! (Beams proudly) It seems I am the opposite of most people my age. I tried to register for the competition with just my Facebook information but for some reason, it got rejected (laughs).
Also, I am more active on FB as many theatre castings are posted in Facebook groups. Looks like I got lots of catching up to do.
GLADYS BAY, 28
She works as… a multimedia host and is also a competitive break dancer. In fact, she's so good at breaking, she represented Singapore in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. FYI: She could have been our Raygun.
We know her for… being the most ripped Star Search contestant – take that guys! – and for making it to the Top 12 with husband Marcus Sim.
We noticed during the photoshoot that you have really defined abs! Do you work out much?
Oh? I was trying to avoid looking too muscular ever since some of the Star Search producers said my poses looked like I was in the wrong competition (laughs).
As one of the older contestants, is there a generation gap with the other contestants?
I don’t think there is as I can get along well with most of them. In fact, I think it is an advantage because the younger ones give me a lot of advice on taking pictures and videos.
I can only think of them needing to explain certain acronyms to us. Once Boon Wun (from the Top 20) called me her CFL, and I later found out that it meant ‘Close Friends List’ (laughs).
How are you and Marcus surviving the heat of this competition?
I always tell people, “It’s been a real wild ride!” Wild because I saw myself getting beaten up and seeing myself get stronger with Marcus around. When we first got into the top 20, we had no idea that there were so many classes and things to do. Also, I gave myself a lot of pressure from the start which affected my confidence as I kept striving to improve.
And when I don’t feel the improvement, I can get quite stressed.
Was there a “I need a break from you” moment?
I'm trying to recall if there was a time that I didn’t want to see him. I would say the closest would be after our master classes which can end quite late. Marcus would want to talk about our day, and I would reply, “I don’t want to talk now” and he gets it.
He would try again and ask, “Are you okay to talk now?” and many times I would reply “no”. But never that I don’t want to see him. We are very tight and clingy,
Oh? But some viewers noticed you walked off the stage without checking on Marcus when you were confirmed to be in the Top 12 before him.
You know what, the producers also asked me this too! For a little context, Marcus is extremely shy and very anti-PDA, especially when the camera is on us. He always says we need to be prim and proper.
I would have to say that when they called my name, I found it hard to smile as I felt sad. They gave us the impression that only one of us could move on to the next round.
Let’s manifest here. Imagine both of you make it to the Top 3 and go home with two BYD cars. What then?
That’s so exciting! We would first scream in both cars for three days. However, Marcus enjoys driving me around so we would either pass it to someone in the family who needs it or keep it around as many of our friends rent cars.
TAN ZISHENG, 21
He’s a… student pursuing a diploma in engineering with business at Singapore Polytechnic.
We know him as… the boy from Penang who the female contestants all voted as the most good-looking out of all the guys in the Top 20.
You said you are more introverted than your siblings. Did you also secretly think you were better looking than them?
It is no secret. I think I am. (Laughs) But in my defense, I say this simply because I was chubby and bald until recently. My school back in Penang made us all shave our heads. I immediately grew my hair out once I came to Singapore to study.
You mentioned that becoming a celeb felt like an impossible dream. Now that you are in the Top 12, how do you feel?
It feels like it is becoming a reality for me. Back in Penang, there wasn’t any opportunity to explore being an actor. With Star Search, there is so much exposure to promote us and the many master classes. Also, I recently Google-ed myself and it’s awesome I now have so many pictures online.
Juggling Star Search and your internship must be exhausting!
It can be. But interestingly, I destress when I do Star Search activities. People like Marcus are fun to hang out with. Oh, did you know that he loaned me this top I am wearing now?
I didn’t know there would be a photoshoot and just turned up in an oversized plain T-shirt. I thought coming for casting meant just turning up in an uncomplicated attire (laughs). Thanks to Marcus, I can still look good for the photo shoot.
What do your parents think about you joining Star Search?
They have been very encouraging and will be coming down for the finals. Of course, they always remind me to prioritise my studies first.
TIFFANY HO, 19
She’s a… Nanyang Polytechnic student studying information technology
We know her for… hailing from Hong Kong and having the Star Search producers frantically call her thrice about making it to the Top 20 before she picked up.
The Star Search producers called you three times before you picked up. Did you think it was a scam?
I did! And I didn’t have Caller ID because I didn’t pay for the service. No one ever calls me except for scammers (laughs). Thankfully I picked up their call and here I am.
How did you feel about making it to the Top 20 and then the Top 12?
I remember feeling a little sad as it was the holidays and if I joined Star Search, that would mean I couldn’t go back to Hong Kong to see my family and friends. But making it into the Top 12 made me feel a lot better and now I feel it is fine that I didn’t go back (laughs).
Tell us more about your parents.
Both of them live in Hong Kong and my dad is in his 60s and is a taxi driver. My mum is in her 50s and works as a luxury goods wholesaler. My dad is especially excited to fly to Singapore to see me in at finals as he wants to see me perform in front of a large crowd.
A recent TikTok video had the other contestants turn to you when you chose ‘personality’ over ‘looks’. Are we missing something here?
I have no idea why they did that! Come to think of it, I'm not shy to say I like to look at handsome boys (laughs) But I promise that I have learned my lesson after that TikTok and will look at personality from now on.
You came to Singapore when you were only 13. What was it like to leave home at such a young age?
It is all a blur now as this was just before Singapore went into the lockdown. The only thing I I kept telling myself was “I have freedom!” But reality quickly set in and I had to learn how to communicate with the people here, in addition to feeding myself and doing my own laundry.
You’ve said you’re a “loner,” and some of your best friends are from the competition. Is it hard to connect with schoolmates?
That’s a good question (laughs). I wasn’t as confident speaking English a few years back and even though I tried to make friends with Singaporeans, our conversation just couldn’t flow. My Star Search mates make everything feel comfortable as they are very patient when speaking English to me. Even when I don’t know how to express some things, I can always use Mandarin.
Even on our off days, Clement, Gladys Ng, and Jona have asked me out for meals. We even once went for the Forest Adventure experience at Bedok Reservoir together.
You mentioned that you've experienced online bullying. What happened then?
I had a link on my social media bio where people can leave anonymous questions and many of them were nasty. One asked: "Why are you talking to so many boys at the same time?”
They sound very jealous that boys talk to you.
Yes, and I don’t talk to that many boys. But I tried to stay positive and ignore all the gossip. Come to think of it, I’m very proud of myself for not responding to them.
Star Search is available on Ch 8, mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
The Star Search 2024 Finals will be telecast live on Nov 24, 7pm to 10pm on Ch 8.
This story was originally published in 8Days.