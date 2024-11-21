Here's what happened when the Star Search 2024 finalists were asked to come dressed in an outfit to impress a director

Has it already been five years since 8days.sg did a photoshoot with Star Search finalists?

The world has changed much since 2019, but since Donald Trump is President again, maybe not so much.

Now, we have 12 new fresh-faced contenders who are hoping to not only walk the same path as past winners, like Zoe Tay, Chew Chor Meng, Ivy Lee and Felicia Chin, but also bring home one of three BYD cars come this Sunday (Nov 24) at the Grand Finals.

In the days leading up to the 8days.sg shoot, we asked them to come in an outfit they would wear to impress a director at a casting session.

The result? Matching shades of blacks, greys, denim and tan.

Pure luck or coordinated effort? The finalists assured us there wasn’t any discussion with each other beforehand so maybe they're spending too much time together that even their styles have synced?

Interestingly, they let on that they didn't know there would be a photo shoot. Gasp!



But hey, showbiz is full of surprises so better get used to that now.

Of course a photo shoot with that many people is never without drama.

Singapore Polytechnic student Tan Zisheng had rushed over from his internship and turned up in the much-mocked ‘SG uniform’ of Singaporean men – an oversized Uniqlo AIRism tee.

Turns out, the poor boy, who looked as blue as his tee, was the only one who did not get the memo that everyone had to dress to impress.

In comes competitive breakdancer Marcus Sim to save the day. The floppy-haired dude was seen diving into his bag and whipping out a striped top to lend Zisheng, saving the latter from a possible fashion fail.

Marcus’ wife, multimedia host Gladys Bay, also offered ex-SGAG content strategist Amy Ang her combat boots after the latter complained that her sneakers didn't actually match her modern-day cheongsam.

So why did Amy wear sneakers in the first place? "My boots spoil," we overheard her saying.

See, you can find real friends in showbiz, even if you're in the thick of competition.

Well, until it was time for the group shot.

We saw swim coach Jona Chung and Amy make a beeline for the coveted centre spots as the rest procrastinated over where they should place themselves. Where's your killer instinct, guys?

Then there were those who knew exactly which angle of their face the camera preferred and quickly choped (reserved) a spot on the side. We're looking at you NTU students Jadon Lim and Clement Ng.

We kid you not when we observed a few crestfallen faces a few minutes later as we shifted some of them around while trying to get the perfect shot.

It might have been just us, but we swear a couple of the usually jovial ones (we will leave you to guess who) started to shrink into the background as our photog snapped away.

Thankfully (or not?) someone broke the ice

“I’m dying!” bemoaned Jadon, raising eyebrows and receiving a couple of nervous laughs, after what felt like the millionth shot of the day.



Turns out, he was tired, hungry, and, as the group's minder whispered to our editor, did not like smiling in pics.

Hey, no one said becoming a star was easy, right? – BRYAN WONG