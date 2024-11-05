Star Search 2024 Top 12 contestants: What did the judges have to say?

Say hello to Star Search 2024's Top 12. Eight hopefuls were eliminated by judges Zoe Tay, Mark Lee and Kym Ng on Sunday (Nov 3) in the third episode of Mediacorp's The Dream Competition, a series documenting the journey of Star Search 2024 contestants.

They had to undergo three rounds of challenges.

The first round saw the Top 20 split into two groups for photoshoots at the Singapore Polo Club and Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle. Check out the photos below.

The second round tested them on their hosting skills. Under the guidance of Quan Yifeng and Lee Teng, the contestants had to interview members of the public and complete specific tasks at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar.

While the three judges reviewed the first two rounds remotely via video, which we assume made it less stressful for the contestants, they did not have it as easy for the final challenge.

They were split into groups of two and had two minutes to perform a skit in front of Zoe, Mark and Kym. FYI: The contestants were not informed that the three stars would be there in person to judge them.

Hey, showbiz is full of surprises, right?

The Top 12 will now go on to battle each other for the Star Search 2024 crown on Nov 24.

Here's who made the Top 12 and what the judges had to say about their performances.