Star Search 2024 Top 12 contestants: What did the judges have to say?
Eight hopefuls were eliminated by judges Zoe Tay, Mark Lee and Kym Ng in the third episode.
Say hello to Star Search 2024's Top 12. Eight hopefuls were eliminated by judges Zoe Tay, Mark Lee and Kym Ng on Sunday (Nov 3) in the third episode of Mediacorp's The Dream Competition, a series documenting the journey of Star Search 2024 contestants.
They had to undergo three rounds of challenges.
The first round saw the Top 20 split into two groups for photoshoots at the Singapore Polo Club and Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle. Check out the photos below.
The second round tested them on their hosting skills. Under the guidance of Quan Yifeng and Lee Teng, the contestants had to interview members of the public and complete specific tasks at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar.
While the three judges reviewed the first two rounds remotely via video, which we assume made it less stressful for the contestants, they did not have it as easy for the final challenge.
They were split into groups of two and had two minutes to perform a skit in front of Zoe, Mark and Kym. FYI: The contestants were not informed that the three stars would be there in person to judge them.
Hey, showbiz is full of surprises, right?
The Top 12 will now go on to battle each other for the Star Search 2024 crown on Nov 24.
Here's who made the Top 12 and what the judges had to say about their performances.
AMY ANG, 21, CONTENT STRATEGIST FOR SGAG
We're not sure if it's because she's too used to cosplaying as aloof swordswomen in her own videos on social media or what, but the judges feel Amy needs to work on making herself appear friendlier.
"Though you're not bad at thinking on your feet, you come across as cold and unapproachable," they said.
TIFFANY HO, 19, STUDENT
Last week, Tiffany was praised by guest judge Marcus Chin for acing his hosting Masterclass.
This week, Ah Jie, Mark and Kym complimented Tiffany for having "natural flair" when it comes to acting. However, they thought she lacked composure and fell short in her overall performance.
LER KA YING, 28, STUDENT
You have half the battle won when the first thing Ah Jie says when she sees you is that you resemble one of Mediacorp's biggest stars.
"She looks a bit like Rebecca Lim, don't you think? When I see her in person, she resembles Rebecca," said Zoe to Mark, who replied: "A little."
(Fun fact: Ka Ying was picked to go for a complete makeover in the previous episode after celebrity stylist Frederick Lee said he "couldn't take her auntie hair".)
Ka Ying was also praised for being "smooth and articulate", though she appeared to lack curiosity and interest during the hosting challenge.
GLADYS NG, 24, STUDENT
Being confident is one of the most important traits a star should possess, and that's something Gladys, who is one of two Gladyses in the Top 12, has to work hard.
While the judges said her acting was on point and that she's a highly adaptable performer, they couldn't help but notice that she lacked confidence throughout all the challenges.
JUNE TAN, 25, STUDENT
Having "untapped potential" can mean you're not giving your all, but it can also mean that the judges believe you have what it takes to be really good.
Guess it's up to June, whom the judges said "performed consistently", to prove them right on Nov 24?
GLADYS BAY, 28, MULTIMEDIA HOST, COMPETITIVE BREAKDANCER
Being able to appeal to the audience is a great start for anyone trying to be an actress, and lucky for Gladys that's a trait the judges think she has.
They also said she has the potential to be a star, though Gladys, who is married to fellow Top 12 contestant Marcus Sim, lacks variety in how she expresses her emotions while acting.
MARCUS SIM, 27, CREATIVE DESIGNER, COMPETITIVE BREAKDANCER
Looks like the married couple is pretty much neck and neck when it comes to receiving positive feedback from the judges, who all said he has good looks and a unique personality.
That said, Marcus' acting failed to resonate with the audience.
Hmm, maybe he and wifey Gladys Bay can brainstorm at home on how to work on their weaknesses?
CHUA SENG JIN, 25, FREELANCER
It's safe to say that the judges were very much charmed by Seng Jin's friendly boy-next-door demeanour.
But they also felt he struggled to articulate during his performances, and that his communication skills could use some improvement.
He's still one of the hot faves though.
JONA CHUNG, 25, SWIMMING COACH
"Jona is a natural, with his good looks and body language, he convincingly plays the role of someone whom you'd fall in love with at first sight," said Mark.
That said, the judges, who agreed that Jona's looks are an "asset", also noted that he has a tendency to speak in a "formulaic manner" and needs to work on his ability to think on his feet.
But hey, good looks trumps everything right?
JADON LIM, 23, STUDENT
The judges said he "exudes confidence and charisma on camera", which is pretty high praise for a newbie.
Jadon's Achilles' heel, however, his inability to express himself well.
TAN ZI SHENG, 21, STUDENT
Though we previously established that being physically attractive gives one an edge in showbiz, there are also some instances when it's not enough to compensate for their shortcomings.
And that was what the judges had to say about Zi Sheng.
"Though your looks are appealing, it doesn't change the fact that you lack the skills to express yourself effectively," they said.
CLEMENT YEO, 25, STUDENT
Is it just us or does Clement remind one of local host Pornsak?
Or at least that was how he made us feel with his hosting abilities. The judges felt the same way, saying he has a "natural talent".
They feel he needs to focus on his acting, which according to the judges, "lacked the right pacing".
This story was originally published in 8Days.