Meet Herman Keh, Zhai Siming and Tyler Ten: Star Search's new celeb trio is ready for the big time

Friendships often spring up organically, but it’s not every day that they prove to be marketable.

Meet Star Search 2019 alumni Herman Keh, Tyler Ten and Zhai Siming, all 25. Individually, they’re head turners. But as a band of three, they’re a textbook demonstration of the “cheerleader effect”: Multiplied presence, star appeal and youthful energy.

Their management knows this, so they’re now being marketed as "HST". It's a band name that first originated with their fans, who collected the first letters of their names. "The trio will officially team up as HST to explore different collaboration opportunities", reads a press release.

It is the first time since the formation of the "8 Dukes" in 2014 – comprising Romeo Tan, Desmond Tan, Zhang Zhen Huan, Ian Fang, Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, Xu Bin and the late Aloysius Pang – that Mediacorp's talent managers have branded a collective of artistes.

Keh, Zhai and Ten have so much in common that it seems meant to be.

Firstly, they were all born in 1996. They’re also nearly the same height: Keh is 1.91m, Ten is 1.9m and Zhai is 1.87m tall. And what’s more, they were acquainted with one another even before joining the Star Search competition, as they were signed to the same modelling agency. So, it’s no surprise that they hit it off while journeying through the competition together.

While Keh emerged the runner-up – 28-year-old Zhang Ze Tong clinched first prize – the other two gained their share of supporters, too. And the trio has been especially popular on TikTok, where their goofy videos and spontaneous dance moves have earned them thousands of young fans.

Since they make frequent appearances on one another’s social media accounts, it’s only natural that audiences have come to think of them in conjunction with one another. (Chantalle Ng even got two of them mixed up, tagging Ten as Keh on her Instagram stories. She apologised after, saying that people often mistake her for Tay Ying, too.)

How does it feel to be a three-man squad in the eyes of the public? The boys are taking it in their stride.

“If you go as a group, you can feed off each other’s energy,” Keh opined. “Like what they say: If you want to go fast, you go alone. If you want to go far, you go together. One person’s weakness might be another’s strength.” And, he added, “I think we are funnier when we come together”.

Indeed, while we were shooting photos of the boys, there was so much giggling and good-natured ribbing that our photographer turned to us and quipped, “I think it’s going to be a long night”. He wasn't wrong.

HERMAN KEH