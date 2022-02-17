Star Trek ‘original cast’ will be returning for 4th film, says director JJ Abrams

Star Trek 4 is back on track and it appears the original stars – Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg – will be returning.

On Tuesday (Feb 15), during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation, director JJ Abrams announced that the fourth instalment in the franchise reboot that he started in 2009 is currently in the works.

"We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year," Abrams said, as reported by Variety.

He added that the movie "will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before".

“We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper,” Abrams shared.

Negotiations for the fourth film stalled after discussions with Pine and Chris Hemsworth, who had a part in the 2009 film, fell through and the movie was left on the back burner for a period.

Another star in the original films, Anton Yelchin, died in 2016. He played Chekov and the role will not be recast, as Abrams revealed in past interviews.

This main cast made their debut in 2009's Star Trek, before following up with the 2013 sequel, Star Trek Into The Darkness where they faced villain Khan (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) and 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, where they fought Idris Elba's ruthless warlord Krall. The first two were directed by Abrams and the third by Justin Lin.

The upcoming installment will be directed by Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision and will remain in the same timeline as previous films.