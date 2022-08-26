The Star Voice: Jeff Tan wins Mediacorp's talent hunt competition

In the final stage of the competition between Tan and Tay, they had to transform into talkshow hosts to interview local celebrity, Mark Lee. Tan, who was the oldest contestant in the competition, managed to impress the judges with his ingenuity and hosting skills, and he also garnered the highest number of votes from a separate panel of DJs.

Said Tan of his win: “Firstly, I wish to thank my mentor, Zhong Kunhua for all his guidance, which had helped me to progress to this final stage of the competition. Although we have not known each other for long, I can feel his passion for radio broadcasting and I have much to learn from him.

“I also want to thank myself for making the decision to take part in The Star Voice, because I’ve formed such strong friendships with the other contestants – this is my biggest takeaway from this competition! For now, even though the competition has ended, my radio journey has only just begun and I will continue to work hard.”

The judging panel was made up of Taiwanese host Mickey Huang, Mediacorp’s Lead for Chinese & Malay Audio, Rebecca Yap, actress/host Kym Ng, as well as actor/host Mark Lee. Their scores formed 80 per cent of the overall results, while the remaining 20 per cent was made up of voting results from DJs across Mediacorp’s radio stations.

Said Simone Lum, Mediacorp’s Head for Growth & Audio: “The Star Voice underlines our commitment in nurturing the next generation radio talents and we are delighted that the competition has attracted close to 1,000 applicants. Through this, we have witnessed the immense display of eloquence from our quick-witted contestants and we are extremely proud of their great performances thus far. And of course, here’s a big congratulations to our winner Jeff Tan and the two other finalists, Joey Tay and Jensen Wang – this is only the beginning and we cannot wait to see your future work.”

You can catch all the episodes of The Star Voice on meWATCH, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and meLISTEN.