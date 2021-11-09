Logo
Production of upcoming Star Wars movie delayed because of director's busy schedule
Production of upcoming Star Wars movie delayed because of director's busy schedule

Director Patty Jenkins is working on the third Wonder Woman movie as well as a film about Egyptian queen Cleopatra. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is currently still scheduled to reach theatres in December 2023, though. 

FILE PHOTO: Star Wars robots R2-D2 and BB8 and droids C3PO and D-O pose as they attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in London, Britain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

09 Nov 2021 04:59AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 07:55AM)
Production of Walt Disney Co's next Star Wars movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday (Nov 8).

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is still currently scheduled to reach theatres in December 2023, the source said, but it is possible that date could change.

Jenkins, who directed two Wonder Woman movies for Warner Bros, is working on a third movie about the superhero as well as a film about Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

Rogue Squadron filmmakers had hoped to complete production in 2022 but realised it would not be possible to meet that timeline due to Jenkins' schedule, the source said. Production has been removed from the 2022 calendar.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives for Jenkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney has other Star Wars movies in the works, including one being developed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The company also plans to release several Star Wars TV series on the Disney+ streaming service. Among them, The Book Of Boba Fett will debut in December and Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected next year.

Source: Reuters/sr

