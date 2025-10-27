StarHub and Mediacorp team up to bring more entertainment options to Singapore audience

Mediacorp and StarHub announced on Monday (Oct 27) that they have entered a strategic partnership that’s set to bring together both companies’ scale, strengths and innovation to deliver better entertainment experiences for audiences in Singapore.

Starting next month, viewers will have access to StarHub TV+’s content packages on Mediacorp’s digital streaming service mewatch.

That includes live sports like Premier League, FA Cup and the NBA, as well as popular Asian channels like KBS World, TVB, Zee and Astro. The line-up will also include favourites such as AXN, BBC and Nickelodeon.

Customers can expect flexible micro packages alongside free subscription options, allowing for more choice according to each household's needs and budgets.

Mediacorp shared that pricing details will be revealed closer to the launch.

Existing StarHub TV+ subscribers can continue using their current service for now and will not be automatically onboarded onto mewatch, added Mediacorp.

“This partnership brings audiences the widest and most exciting mix of content – from global sporting spectacles to local favourites – in simple and flexible ways,” said StarHub’s chief executive, Nikhil Eapen.

Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng described the collaboration as “a key milestone for Singapore’s media industry”.

"With our combined strengths, we will be able to deliver a richer entertainment experience to our audiences in Singapore, while advertisers will gain access to the most comprehensive suite of solutions across TV, digital, and data-driven platforms for the most effective campaign outcomes,” she added.