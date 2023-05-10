Singtel and StarHub TV+ customers can now watch Mediacorp channels on their respective streaming services

Singtel and StarHub TV+ customers can now receive free-to-air (FTA) content from Mediacorp via their respective streaming services.

Previously, only subscribers with the appropriate set-top box equipment could access FTA channels on their TVs. FTA content is also accessible through Mediacorp’s video streaming service, meWATCH.

Going forward, all Singtel customers and StarHub’s TV+ customers using set-top boxes – regardless of subscription plan – will be able to enjoy round-the-clock programming from Mediacorp’s Channel 5, Channel 8, Channel U, Suria, Vasantham and CNA through Singtel and StarHub’s respective over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The channels have been automatically activated and no action or cost is required on the part of Singtel and StarHub’s customers.

“Mediacorp’s linear FTA channels are very popular amongst viewers in Singapore. We are pleased that these channels are now available to Singtel’s and Starhub’s TV+ customers on their respective streaming platforms," said Anil Nihalani, Mediacorp's Head of Digital Products & Technology, in a press release on Monday (May 8).

"In addition to being able to enjoy our wide range of Mediacorp-produced and acquired programmes on mewatch, they will now have the added convenience of accessing our content directly through their respective service provider’s apps and set-top boxes.”