K-pop group Stayc to hold Singapore concert in February 2024
This will be the girl group's first time performing in Singapore.
K-pop fans in Singapore will continue eating well in 2024 as girl group Stayc recently announced that they will be performing in Singapore for the first time on Feb 16, 2024 as part of their upcoming world tour Teenfresh.
On Thursday (Jul 27), Stayc announced the stops in their upcoming world tour which will start this September in Seoul. The announcement teased more locations in the future but for now, it seems like Singapore will be Stayc's only stop in Southeast Asia.
Details such as the concert's venue and ticket prices will be revealed at a later date.
Stayc debuted in 2020 and comprises Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J. Their albums have consistently performed well on South Korean music charts, with their latest single album Teddy Bear selling over 400,000 units. The group will be releasing their latest EP Teenfresh on Aug 16.
Source: CNA/hq
