Stefanie Sun adds 2 more shows to upcoming Singapore concert, presales start on Nov 4
Stefanie will now also perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Apr 12 and 13, 2025.
Not that there was ever any doubt but Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun continues to be one of the most popular acts in this region. Case in point: Tickets to her Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert tour were snapped up almost immediately when they went on general sale on Oct 30.
As such, the concert's organisers Make Music and IMC Live Global announced on Nov 1 that they would be adding two more shows to the Singapore leg of Stefanie's concert: On Apr 12 and 13, 2025.
Just like her previously-announced shows, these new performances will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – with ticket prices going between S$148 and S$328.
There will be several presale sessions for the two new shows.
KrisFlyer members can get first dibs from 10am to 11.59pm on Nov 4.
On Nov 5, UOB debit and credit cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam can enjoy presale access at two different timeslots. In Singapore, those with the Reserve, Visa Infinite Metal, and Regal Business Metal cards can enjoy a priority presale slot from 10am to 12pm.
After that, every UOB cardholder can enter the presale from 1pm to 11.59pm.
General sales will then commence at 10am on Nov 6 via Ticketmaster.