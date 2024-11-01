Stefanie Sun adds 2 more shows to upcoming Singapore concert, presales start on Nov 4

Just like her previously-announced shows, these new performances will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – with ticket prices going between S$148 and S$328.

There will be several presale sessions for the two new shows.

KrisFlyer members can get first dibs from 10am to 11.59pm on Nov 4.

On Nov 5, UOB debit and credit cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam can enjoy presale access at two different timeslots. In Singapore, those with the Reserve, Visa Infinite Metal, and Regal Business Metal cards can enjoy a priority presale slot from 10am to 12pm.

After that, every UOB cardholder can enter the presale from 1pm to 11.59pm.

General sales will then commence at 10am on Nov 6 via Ticketmaster.